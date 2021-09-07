Now's your chance to get an EcoFlow portable power station at a great deal

REVIEW – In my never-ending quest to always be prepared for any eventuality I’ve accumulated quite a few portable power units. Large and small, these power packs are strewn about my apartment, stored in pockets and backpacks, or stashed away in bins patiently awaiting the apocalypse. None of the many battery packs I own though come close to the sheer power and functionality of the Goal Zero Yeti 1000 Core Portable Power Station. The Yeti 1000 Core is a scaled-down version of its big brother the Yeti 1000X and is available through an exclusive partnership with Amazon. Due to a slightly reduced feature set, the Yeti 1000 Core comes in $300 lower than the 1000X at the outstanding price of $999.95. By removing some of the bells and whistles that appeal mostly to expert users, Goal Zero has created an impressive affordable power station with mass appeal.

