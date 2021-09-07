CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Will Land This Week

By Matthew Razak
Escapist Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady for some long leather jackets, ’90s sunglasses, and Keanu Reeves knowing kung fu? If so, then this is your week. A recent advertisement, first spotted in Liverpool, has revealed that the trailer for The Matrix 4, officially titles The Matrix Resurrections, will be landing this Thursday. Since then, Warner Bros. has reconfirmed this and updated the website for the film with a few teasers, though we don’t know what time officially. Of course, if you’re an NFL fan, then it’s pretty easy to assume that the trailer will premiere sometime during the opening game of the season, which starts at 8:20 pm ET.

