Homebuyer sentiment ticks up for the first time since March

By Matt Carter
Inman.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe net share of Americans who think it’s a good time to buy a home ticked up in August for the first time since March, even as worries that the Delta variant and inflation could derail the economy have dinged other consumer confidence indexes. Fannie Mae’s National Housing Survey, a...

realtor.com

The Hidden Costs Many First-Time Homebuyers Have Never Heard Of

Many of today’s homebuyers are suffering from sticker shock—and not just over astronomical home prices. Nearly half of homeowners, 44%, report they weren’t aware of the costs associated with buying a home, according to a Realtor.com® survey in July of nearly 3,000 adults, including 1,800 homeowners. (About 400 of the respondents were buyers who purchased a home within the past 15 months.) This includes paying for things like a home inspection, document fees, property taxes, home insurance, and title fees. About 11% weren’t even factoring in moving expenses.
REAL ESTATE
worldpropertyjournal.com

Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Dips to 3.08 Percent

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey, the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 15 basis points from 3.23% of servicers' portfolio volume in the prior week to 3.08% as of September 5, 2021. The MBA's estimate, 1.5 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.
REAL ESTATE
pymnts

Fannie Mae Will Consider Rental Payment History for Mortgage Applications

Starting Saturday (Sept. 18), mortgage financing giant Fannie Mae will consider rent payment histories when determining the creditworthiness of people looking to finance homes. The 12 most recent rental payments will be examined when lenders use automated creditworthiness check systems. Permission to look at records — bank statements or third-party...
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

Bidding wars reach lowest level since August 2020: Redfin

Thanks to the reemergence of seasonal market patterns, bidding wars have slowed to their lowest level in over a year. As the market normalizes, so has the level of bidding wars, according to Redfin’s market report released on Tuesday. In August, 58.8 percent of the home offers written by Redfin agents faced multiple bids — the lowest level since August 2020 (59.4 percent) and 15.5 percent below the peak in July 2021 (74.3 percent).
REAL ESTATE
Person
Lawrence Yun
CBS News

Mortgage giant Fannie Mae to consider on-time rent payments in home-loan approvals

Millions of renters with little or no credit record have long been shut out of the American dream of home ownership. For some, that's about to change for the better. Starting September 18, mortgage giant Fannie Mae will consider the most recent 12-month rent payment histories when lenders run its automated creditworthiness check system. Aspiring homeowners must grant Fannie permission to examine rent-payment records from checking accounts or electronic services like PayPal or Venmo.
REAL ESTATE
Money

Today's Mortgage Rates Inch Higher | September 14, 2021

Mortgage rates reversed a three-day downward streak today as the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate loan increased to 3.241%. Most other loan categories were also higher, although rates on adjustable-rate mortgages were either unchanged or lower. Well-qualified buyers interested in either purchasing a new home or refinancing their current...
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

Mortgage insurer Enact's IPO is back on track

With investors showing renewed confidence in the industry, Genworth Financial is again ready to move forward with plans to sell part of its mortgage insurance subsidiary in an initial public offering. Genworth delayed the IPO of subsidiary Enact Holdings Inc., in May, citing “significant trading volatility in the mortgage insurance...
REAL ESTATE
#Homebuyer#Housing Prices#Short Term Interest Rates#Americans#Fannie Mae#Fed
rismedia.com

Inflation: Current and Future Hurdles Awaiting Real Estate

It may be time for real estate professionals to brace for the industry’s future as the Federal Reserve figures out how to address inflation in the United States. Amid the uncertainty surrounding the long-term impact on the housing market, experts claim further increases in the cost of homeownership could be on the horizon, potentially pricing more buyers out.
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Best 15-Year Mortgage Rates

As of today, September 13, 2021, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 2.28% and the 15-year jumbo mortgage rate is 2.82%. These rates are not the teaser rates you may see advertised online and based on our methodology should be more representative of what customers could expect to be quoted depending on their qualifications. You can learn more about what makes our rates different in the Methodology section of this page.
REAL ESTATE
bostonagentmagazine.com

Mortgage rates remain flat at 2.88%

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage held flat at 2.88% for the week ended Sept. 9, after dropping earlier this summer, according to Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Surveys. The 2.88% average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was up slightly from the previous week’s average of 2.87% and almost in line with last...
BUSINESS
Housing Wire

Logan Mohtashami talks forbearance and rising mortgage rates

This week, HousingWire’s Editor In Chief Sarah Wheeler and Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami launch season 7 of the Housing News podcast. In this episode, Mohtashami touches on numerous housing topics, including the rise in forbearance exits, why he believes Jerome Powell has been successful as chairman of the Federal Reserve and whether homebuyer demand will continue to increase despite inventory shortages.
REAL ESTATE
themreport.com

Homebuyers ‘Snatching Up’ New Inventory

The demand for residential real estate, while nudging down, remained elevated heading into fall. Competition is softening slightly, and prices are still high—that's according to the housing market report from Redfin.com measuring a number of market indicators based on data from 400 major metros from August. "More homes were listed...
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

Rates for 15-year mortgages continue slow rise from prior lows

Rates for 15-year mortgage loans continued to creep ever-so-slightly upward this week, continuing a gradual rise that totals 9 basis points since they hit all-time lows in late July and early August. The average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, meanwhile, remained at roughly the same levels as the previous...
BUSINESS
Inman.com

Prices for home construction materials dip for first time in 2021

Builders got a break in August from the price increases of previous months, but the unpredictable swings in costs remained unwelcome. Prices for a broad range of construction materials dropped in August for the first time this year, signaling at least a momentary reprieve from the conditions that had been driving them to astounding new heights each month.
CONSTRUCTION
calculatedriskblog.com

Cleveland Fed: Key Measures of Inflation in August

The Cleveland Fed released the median CPI and the trimmed-mean CPI this morning:. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, the median Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% in August. The 16% trimmed-mean Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in August. "The median CPI and 16% trimmed-mean CPI are measures of core inflation calculated by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland based on data released in the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) monthly CPI report".
BUSINESS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Home prices in Denton starting to drop

DENTON COUNTY, TX

