It was only a matter of time until all of the CRM dots got connected throughout the TWDU, and it appears that starts in a big way in October when Pollyanna McIntosh's Jadis joins the cast of The Walking Dead: World Beyond for its second & final season. "I love the character of Jadis and I love this world so getting to inhabit her again in collaboration with the talented team at 'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' in beautiful Richmond, Virginia was a joy. I hope audiences will catch up with the first season now so they can fully enjoy this epic final season in October," said McIntosh in a statement when the news was first released. Let the "Rick Grimes" talk begin… now! Because as you're about to see, Jadis appears to be buying into CRM lock, stock, and smoking barrel.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO