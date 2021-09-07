Zendaya Had a Hall of Fame Red Carpet Fashion Run This Weekend
There’s red carpet style, then there’s Zendaya. The acclaimed actress is truly in a league of her own when it comes to serving looks, and she never fails to leave us all gasping at her statuesque perfection. She’s astoundingly beautiful, of course, but her sense of style is as playful and experimental as it is refined — she has a knack for making pieces like a hot pink Tom Ford breastplate or a macrame vest look as natural as Rue’s gentle smile. This week, she’s pulling out all the stops at the Venice Film Festival and press tour for her new film, the highly-anticipated Dune remake.www.wmagazine.com
