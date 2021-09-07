CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Zendaya Had a Hall of Fame Red Carpet Fashion Run This Weekend

wmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s red carpet style, then there’s Zendaya. The acclaimed actress is truly in a league of her own when it comes to serving looks, and she never fails to leave us all gasping at her statuesque perfection. She’s astoundingly beautiful, of course, but her sense of style is as playful and experimental as it is refined — she has a knack for making pieces like a hot pink Tom Ford breastplate or a macrame vest look as natural as Rue’s gentle smile. This week, she’s pulling out all the stops at the Venice Film Festival and press tour for her new film, the highly-anticipated Dune remake.

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
FASHION Magazine |

The Best Dressed Celebs at the 2021 Venice Film Festival

A-list stars like Helen Mirren and Penelope Cruz dressed to impress at the 78th Venice Film Festival. While September is notorious for signalling the end of summer and the start of school, it’s also the kickoff to film festival and award show season. With the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) starting on September 9 and the 2021 Emmy Awards just ten days later, all eyes are currently on the Venice Film Festival as stars head to Italy for the 78th edition of the international event.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Ferguson
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Ford
Cosmopolitan

Amanda Gorman, 2021 Met Gala Co-Host, Looks Stunning on the Red Carpet

Amanda Gorman is stepping onto a huge national stage once again tonight, but this one doesn't involve Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. The inaugural poet walked the red carpet of fashion's biggest night out as co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Timothée Chalamet, marking a first for her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

Relive the Best and Worst Dressed Celebs on the Met Gala 2019 ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ Red Carpet

Fashion’s biggest night! Every year, style gurus galore wait with bated breath to see what the world’s biggest celebs wear to the Met Gala, the illustrious annual ball on the first Monday in May. The theme always calls for one’s absolute best, and usually, most fashion-conscious celebs don’t disappoint. But as with every A-List event, there are some fashion wins and fashion losses — and it wouldn’t be right if we didn’t reflect on them all. So, allow us to show you who ~slayed~ and who laid … down in the dirt and admitted style defeat at the last ball.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Carpet Fashion#Fashion House#Paris Fashion Week#Dune#Parisian
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
wmagazine.com

Olivia Rodrigo's Couture Dress Is Older Than She Is

Olivia Rodrigo is undoubtedly one of the MVPs of this year’s VMAs, and she turned heads as she hit the red carpet before collecting her shiny Moonmen. She wore a strapless gown from Atelier Versace’s Spring/Summer 2001 Haute Couture collection — a collection that came down the runway before she was even born. Yes, millennials, clothes from the early aughts are officially vintage now.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

Met Gala 2021: How to Watch the Red Carpet and What Time

Fashion's biggest night is almost here! After being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Met Gala returns Monday night, and you have a front row ticket to the red carpet event! Although the event itself will not be broadcast, as with years' past, the 2021 Met Gala red carpet will be live-streamed, giving viewers at home the chance to watch Hollywood's biggest stars strut their stuff in jaw-dropping ensembles that will surely be the buzz of conversations come Tuesday morning.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

MTV VMAs 2021 Red Carpet: All the Fashion, Outfits & Looks

The MTV VMAs 2021 ceremony went down on Sunday, September 12, and the A-list guests showed up and showed out on the red carpet. Seriously, these VMAs red carpet looks were absolutely fire. There were feathers! Sequins! Drag queens! And Kim Petras in a latex face mask! And of course several stunning hair and makeup moments. The MTV VMAs 2021 ceremony marks a step towards normalcy in terms of live events; while COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, vaccinations make public gatherings a little easier. And the VMA red carpet is proof of that.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
justjaredjr.com

Chloe & Halle Bailey Stun on the MTV VMAs 2021 Red Carpet

Halle Bailey sticks close to sister Chloe Bailey as they arrive for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on Sunday night (September 12) in New York City. The singing duo stunned in their gorgeous looks on the red carpet, ahead of Chloe‘s solo performance at the show tonight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

A Look Back at Zendaya’s Best Fashion Moments

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya, who turns 25 today, has become one of the biggest style stars to watch. The “Euphoria” actress has worked with fashion stylist Law Roach for a decade, together creating some of her most memorable fashion moments, including some major red carpet appearances this last year. For the 2020 Emmy Awards — where Zendaya won the award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in HBO’s “Euphoria” — the actress wore a Christopher John Rogers dress from fall 2020 dress with a plunging neckline, black puffy sleeves and a voluminous purple...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

10 Stars Who Shone Bright Like Diamonds In Crystal-Choked Met Gala Looks

There are reemergence looks and then there are Met Gala looks. After the pandemic year put paid to dressing up, Vogue’s 2021 ball became a beacon of light for extroverts, and even convinced introverts to conjure up outré looks with which to command attention on the Met museum’s famous staircase. Literal nods were made to this year’s America theme – think luxed-up versions of workaday denim, stars and stripes and Statue of Liberty-esque regalia – but one fashion trend shone on the red carpet: diamonds. In Emily Blunt’s case, 132,240 micro crystals – and that was just on the actor’s Miu Miu dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

The Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Met Gala

The first in-person Met Gala since 2019 is officially underway—and two years of being cooped up at home has clearly provided celebrities plenty of time to mull over the most fanciful, whimsical, and exciting fashion creations they’d like to wear once red carpets open up again. And open up they have, in spectacular manner. Just one day after IRL New York Fashion Week, the Costume Institute Gala has rolled its own carpet out for stars including Billie Eilish (who channeled “Holiday Barbie,” and Marilyn Monroe with her sparkling ball gown and voluminous blonde hairdo), Lil Nas X (whose multilayered disrobing called to mind Lady Gaga at “Camp” in 2019), and Timothée Chalamet. Most are decked out according to the theme, “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion,” while others have worn a loose interpretation of that motif. But isn’t the Met Gala all about bringing your own take to the table, anyway? However the stars like Naomi Osaka (who brought together her Haitian and Japanese heritage with a can’t-miss hair look) and Saweetie (whose rose, gold, white, and blue train had to be adjusted by not one but two attendants) chose to pay homage, these are our favorite looks from the 2021 Met Gala.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

At 25, Zendaya Has Proven Her Prowess on the Red Carpet

Is it even a red carpet if Zendaya isn’t there? Maybe so, but few Hollywood stars deliver a stellar fashion moment like her. Whether she’s in archival fashion or fresh-off-the-runway looks, Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach consistently keep her fans on their toes. In honor of her 25th birthday today, Vogue is looking back on some of her greatest recent style hits.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy