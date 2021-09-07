CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Updated game-by-game predictions for Texas using ESPN's Football Power Index

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LZIgW_0botqsp300

The Steve Sarkisian era at Texas got off to a strong start in Week 1.

The Longhorns defeated a ranked Louisiana team 38-18. After a bit of a shaky start, Texas played sound football in all three phases and controlled the game.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card appeared composed in his first career start, while the unique talents of running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Jordan Whittington were on full display.

As we take a look at the upcoming schedule, Texas has a tough road opponent with Arkansas in Week 2, followed by what should be a blowout win at home against Rice prior to starting conference play.

In ESPN’s updated Football Power Index, Texas is now favored in every game remaining on their schedule except for Oklahoma. The game-by-game predictions below are laid out by win probability for each matchup.

Texas’ matchups with Kansas and Rice present the highest win probability, while Oklahoma and Iowa State show the lowest.

Sept. 11: at Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LdgYe_0botqsp300
AP Photo/Michael Woods

Win Probability: 67.0%

Last meeting: Arkansas 31, Texas 7 (Dec. 29, 2014)

Sept. 18: vs Rice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o2KqH_0botqsp300
AP Photo/Michael Woods

Win Probability: 97.7%

Last meeting: Texas 48, Rice 13 (Sept. 14, 2019)

Sept. 25: vs Texas Tech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a8OVZ_0botqsp300
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 76.4%

Last meeting: Texas 63, Texas Tech 56 (Sept. 26, 2020)

Oct. 2: at TCU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16nRGm_0botqsp300
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 63.5%

Last meeting: TCU 33, Texas 31 (Oct. 3, 2020)

Oct. 9: vs Oklahoma (Dallas)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LsqBo_0botqsp300
Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 34.7%

Last meeting: Oklahoma 53, Texas 45 (Oct. 10, 2020)

Oct. 16: vs Oklahoma State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uws2m_0botqsp300
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 85.3%

Last meeting: Texas 41, Oklahoma State 34 (Oct. 31, 2020)

Oct. 30: at Baylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46zCnP_0botqsp300
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 73.8%

Last meeting: Texas 27, Baylor 16 (Oct. 24, 2020)

Nov. 6: at Iowa State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39H4hK_0botqsp300
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 53.8%

Last meeting: Iowa State 23, Texas 20 (Nov. 27, 2020)

Nov. 13: vs Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HiXgZ_0botqsp300
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 98.3%

Last meeting: Texas 50, Kansas 48 (Oct. 19, 2019)

Nov. 20: at West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGYse_0botqsp300
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 75.6%

Last meeting: Texas 17, West Virginia 13 (Nov. 7, 2020)

Nov. 26: vs Kansas State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aDo5w_0botqsp300
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Win Probability: 87.2%

Last meeting: Texas 69, Kansas State 31 (2020)

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Klatt deems Texas the best job in college football

With the recent announcement that USC has decided to fire head coach Clay Helton, the conversation of where the best places to coach in college football emerged. It is one that happens every so often when a major program decides to part ways with their coach. Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt is the culprit this time, as he tweeted what he believes to be the top five coaching jobs in the country. It displays the usual suspects, but at the top is one that most people will likely disagree with.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Louisiana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Let's go bowling: Latest bowl projections from USA TODAY Sports

Time to go bowling. Three different media outlets project two different bowl games. Both of which would be lower-tier games, can the Tigers start trending upwards?. Erick Smith of USA TODAY Sports is back with his weekly bowl game projections. The LSU Tigers were recently projected to the Outback Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines but after week two’s slate of games that has changed. The Bayou Bengals are projected to go to the Music City Bowl game against a Michigan foe.
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Tennessee-Tennessee Tech

Tennessee (1-0) will host Tennessee Tech (0-2) in Week 3 of the 2021 season at Neyland Stadium. The contest between the Vols and Golden Eagles is the seventh all-time. Tennessee leads the series, 6-0. The last meeting came in 2016. How to watch Tennessee-Tennessee Tech. Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#Longhorns#Iowa State#Arkansas Win#Texas Tech Win#Texas 63#Tcu 33#Oklahoma 53#Oklahoma State 34#Texas 27#Texas 17
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pat's POV: The Central Michigan game is a 'must-win' scenario

It is hard to say a game is a must-win in week three of the season, but here we are. The LSU Tigers come into week three sporting a 1-1 record. They opened with a loss to the UCLA Bruins on the road and evened their record with a win over McNeese at home. Now a familiar foe in Jim McElwain brings his Central Michigan Chippewas into Death Valley on Saturday night. Safe to say this is a very important game for the Bayou Bengals but is it a must-win?
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns, Chiefs have huge viewership in Week 1

The Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs matchup in Week 1 was bound to be a good one. The Chiefs were coming off back to back Super Bowl appearances, with one win, while the Browns were coming off their first playoff appearance in a long-time and were seen as real challengers to Kansas City.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars bottom out in post-Week 1 power rankings from USA TODAY

Jacksonville’s season opener against Houston pretty much couldn’t have gone worse. The team went in expecting to win, but instead, the Jaguars were blown out by their division rival, losing 37-21. Heading into the season, it was nearly universally thought that the Texans had the league’s worst roster, but they proved that not to be the case against the Jags.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU Report Card: Which Tigers graded well, which ones didn't per PFF

As we wrap up the win over McNeese on Saturday, we take one final look back at the win for the LSU Tigers. As far as their Pro Football Focus grades for this game, on offense nothing was spectacular. The team won 34-7 but early on the offense struggled to move the ball consistently against the FCS foe. Only four players on offense were graded in the 70+ range with Jack Bech coming in close to that. The breakdown of the top five players on offense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Power rankings roundup: Falcons tumble after demoralizing loss

Week 1 went about as bad as it could have possibly gone for the Falcons, and while not many expected much from this team in 2021, it goes without saying that Sunday’s loss to the Eagles was worse than most of us could have imagined. The offense sputtered, the defense looked bad as usual, and the kicking game remains Atlanta’s biggest asset.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caleb Martin signing two-way contract with Miami

Shams Charania: Free agent forward Caleb Martin is signing a two-way contract with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Martin spent his first two seasons playing alongside his brother Cody in Charlotte; now they will compete in the same division. Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Sam...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
68K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy