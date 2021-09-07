Updated game-by-game predictions for Texas using ESPN's Football Power Index

The Steve Sarkisian era at Texas got off to a strong start in Week 1.

The Longhorns defeated a ranked Louisiana team 38-18. After a bit of a shaky start, Texas played sound football in all three phases and controlled the game.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card appeared composed in his first career start, while the unique talents of running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Jordan Whittington were on full display.

As we take a look at the upcoming schedule, Texas has a tough road opponent with Arkansas in Week 2, followed by what should be a blowout win at home against Rice prior to starting conference play.

In ESPN’s updated Football Power Index, Texas is now favored in every game remaining on their schedule except for Oklahoma. The game-by-game predictions below are laid out by win probability for each matchup.

Texas’ matchups with Kansas and Rice present the highest win probability, while Oklahoma and Iowa State show the lowest.

Sept. 11: at Arkansas

Win Probability: 67.0%

Last meeting: Arkansas 31, Texas 7 (Dec. 29, 2014)

Sept. 18: vs Rice

Win Probability: 97.7%

Last meeting: Texas 48, Rice 13 (Sept. 14, 2019)

Sept. 25: vs Texas Tech

Win Probability: 76.4%

Last meeting: Texas 63, Texas Tech 56 (Sept. 26, 2020)

Oct. 2: at TCU

Win Probability: 63.5%

Last meeting: TCU 33, Texas 31 (Oct. 3, 2020)

Oct. 9: vs Oklahoma (Dallas)

Win Probability: 34.7%

Last meeting: Oklahoma 53, Texas 45 (Oct. 10, 2020)

Oct. 16: vs Oklahoma State

Win Probability: 85.3%

Last meeting: Texas 41, Oklahoma State 34 (Oct. 31, 2020)

Oct. 30: at Baylor

Win Probability: 73.8%

Last meeting: Texas 27, Baylor 16 (Oct. 24, 2020)

Nov. 6: at Iowa State

Win Probability: 53.8%

Last meeting: Iowa State 23, Texas 20 (Nov. 27, 2020)

Nov. 13: vs Kansas

Win Probability: 98.3%

Last meeting: Texas 50, Kansas 48 (Oct. 19, 2019)

Nov. 20: at West Virginia

Win Probability: 75.6%

Last meeting: Texas 17, West Virginia 13 (Nov. 7, 2020)

Nov. 26: vs Kansas State

Win Probability: 87.2%

Last meeting: Texas 69, Kansas State 31 (2020)