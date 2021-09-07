Afghan evacuees arrive in Indiana, head to Camp Atterbury

Afghan evacuees arrive in Indianapolis on Sept. 2, 2021, as 1st Cavalry Division Soldiers watch. Hoosiers will host the Afghans at Camp Atterbury, as they resettle in the United States. Photo credit U.S. Army/Sgt. Tackora Farrington

Afghan evacuees arrived in the Hoosier state Sept. 2, on their way to Camp Atterbury as part of Operation Allies Welcome.

In support of these Afghan evacuees, the Department of Defense is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and logistics support for the Afghans’ safe relocation to the United States.

“The professionalism of Task Force Atterbury, as they prepared to receive Afghan evacuees, is nothing short of impressive,” said Brig. Gen. Knell, Task Force Atterbury commander. “The multi-agency, multi-component effort ensured we were ready to welcome them with open arms, providing dignity and respect to all.”

Approximately 2,500 Afghans can be housed temporarily at Camp Atterbury, one of eight sites across the United States to host the Afghan evacuees.

Other sites receiving Afghans include Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Marine Corps Base Quantico, all in Virginia; Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey; Fort McCoy, Wisconsin; Fort Bliss, Texas; and Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico.

“As a Hoosier, I could not be more proud of our troops and active-duty Soldiers who came together to help our Afghan allies in support of this mission,” said Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, the Indiana National Guard adjutant general.

The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of State, will support at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible.