Wes Gordon and Sandra Bernhard Discuss the Possibilities of Fashion

By Sandra Bernhard
interviewmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWes Gordon never let time get in the way of his dreams of becoming a fashion designer. In 2009, as soon as he graduated from Central Saint Martins in London, the Atlanta native headed to New York City, where he began his eponymous label out of his apartment, and within two years, was selling his brand of elegant womenswear at Bergdorf Goodman while dressing people like Gwyneth Paltrow and Michelle Obama. In 2017, Gordon began consulting for Carolina Herrera and bonding with its legendary founder. One year later, he was named creative director of the brand. Now, he and his husband, the glassblower Paul Arnhold, have another baby to raise: an actual newborn named Henry. Over Zoom, the performer Sandra Bernhard—who happens to be Gordon’s friend and neighbor—got the nitty gritty on how Gordon is balancing his new life as a dad while steering the legendary fashion house into the future.

www.interviewmagazine.com

