Zendaya Raises the Bar Again in a Midriff-Baring Maison Alaïa Gown in Paris

By Sabrina Park
Harper's Bazaar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZendaya and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, have done it once again. Following the stunning display of Venice Film Festival looks, the Euphoria actress stepped out for the Parisian photo-call and premiere of her upcoming blockbuster film, Dune, in two more breathtaking fits. First, she wore a maroon Maison Alaïa two-piece gown, featuring a cropped long-sleeved top and a matching body-hugging, floor-length skirt with a fuzzy puff train. She paired the look with Jimmy Choo shoes and accessorized with hoop earrings and a gold chain necklace; she wore her hair down in voluminous, natural curls.

