Titans land just outside top 5 of USA TODAY's power rankings

With the first game of the 2021 NFL season coming on Thursday, and with the Tennessee Titans’ first game of the season against the Arizona Cardinals rapidly approaching on Sunday, outlets have begun rolling out their respective power rankings for Week 1.

Nate Davis of USA TODAY has a favorable opinion of the Titans, ranking them as the No. 7 team, which is two spots higher than where he ranked Tennessee previously.

While he rightly questions the Titans’ defense, which has several new parts, Davis is buying into an offense that features quarterback Ryan Tannehill, wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown, and running back Derrick Henry.

Good luck finding a better quartet of offensive skill players than QB Ryan Tannehill, RB Derrick Henry and WRs Julio Jones and A.J. Brown. But with questions about the defense lingering, Tennessee may need to continue scoring 30+ points a game to succeed.

The six teams ranked ahead of the Titans are as follows:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kansas City Chiefs Cleveland Browns Green Bay Packers Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Rams

The Titans will face three of the teams ahead in 2021 — the Rams, Chiefs, and Bills.