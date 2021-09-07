'Today' Star Al Roker Shares a Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute After Willard Scott's Death

Like much of the Today show cast, Al Roker is feeling the loss of former NBC broadcaster Willard Scott. Willard, who spent over six decades at NBC, died at the age of 87 on Saturday at his farm in Delaplane, Virginia. His loss has been tough on the entire NBC network, but especially on Al, who considered Willard a mentor and "second father." After hearing the news, Al took to Instagram to share some of his old photos with Willard and a heartfelt message dedicated to his legacy.