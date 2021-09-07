‘Children’s Film Foundation: Bumper Box #3’
❉ Mark Cunliffe reviews the latest time capsule of CFF classics from the ’50s into the ‘80s. “Legend will tell you that towards the end, with the days of Saturday morning pictures over, the CFF had started to wane… In truth, films like Breakout and Exploit at West Poley, show a significant upturn in both quality and ambition. Breakout feels more contemporary too, with fight scenes, bloodletting and even shots being fired, but it all ends happily ever after.”wearecult.rocks
