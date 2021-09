While fever, fatigue, and a dry cough are the most common symptoms of a COVID-19 infection, you may also end up with a wet mucus-producing cough if you catch SARS-CoV-2. Dry coughs are a more common COVID-19 symptom, but about one-third of COVID patients cough up thick mucus and experience lung congestion. This may manifest as chest pressure or heaviness in the chest, a rattling sound or feeling when breathing, and globby mucus coming up when you’re coughing.

