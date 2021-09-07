Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David Fired For Allegedly Advising Cuomo On Scandal Response
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The fallout continues after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations.
The Human Rights Campaign , a leading LGBTQ advocacy group, has fired its president.
The group’s board said it fired Alphonso David after a report revealed he advised the Cuomo administration in responding to one of Cuomo’s accusers.
The board said David violated its conflict of interest policy.
David said in a statement the board acted unjustly and should expect a legal challenge.
