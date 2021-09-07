CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC releases week one Player of the Week honors

By Jonathan Wagner about 7 hours
 7 days ago
Mike Ehrmann via Getty Images.

It was a successful first week of college football for the SEC. After a plethora of strong performances in every aspect of the game, the SEC has released its Players of the Week honors for week one.

Offensive honors

Player of the Week: Bryce Young, Alabama: Young starred in the first start of his collegiate career. He led Alabama to a 44-13 win over No. 14 Miami and looked very impressive while doing so with 344 yards and four touchdowns while completing 27 of his 38 pass attempts. Young set Alabama records for yards and touchdowns in a first career start. Young is an easy choice for Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Offensive Linemen of the Week: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M; Luke Fortner, Kentucky: Green is the only returning starter on Texas A&M’s offensive line. He started at right tackle for the first time and helped lead the Aggies to 303 rushing yards. Fortner started at center for the first time of his career. He had four knockdown blocks, eight blocks at the point of attack, and allowed zero sacks. Kentucky had 564 total yards on offense.

Defensive honors

Player of the Week: Christopher Smith, Georgia: Georgia’s week one matchup against Clemson was a showdown between two great defenses. Smith returned his first career interception for a touchdown, and that was the only touchdown of the game. Clemson only had 180 total yards in the game, and Georgia’s strong play in the secondary was a big part of that. Smith’s huge play earns him SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Defensive Linemen of the Week: Jordan Davis, Georgia; Zachary Carter, Florida: Like Smith, Davis had a successful first game against Clemson. Davis had three tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. Clemson only ran for two yards. For Florida, Carter had four tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble. His three sacks and three tackles for loss were the second-best totals in the nation during week one.

Special Teams/Freshman honors

Special Teams Player of the Week: Will Reichard, Alabama: In Alabama’s win over Miami, Riechard made all three of his field goals, with makes from 38, 40, and 51 yards. He also connected on all five extra point attempts, amassing 11 total points. His seven kickoffs saw an average of 62.9 yards per kickoff. All seven kickoffs went for a touchback.

Freshmen of the week: Debo Williams, South Carolina; Caden Costa, Ole Miss: Williams is a redshirt freshman linebacker playing in his first career game for the Gamecocks. He blocked two punts, and each of South Carolina’s two ensuing possessions resulted in a touchdown. Costa is a true freshman kicker who bounced back after missing his first extra point attempt for Ole Miss. He made three field goals, including a long 47-yard try for the first field goal of his career. Costa made four PATs and averaged 62 yards per kickoff.

