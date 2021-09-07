CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane Kiffin continues trolling Ed Orgeron over ‘sissy blue’ comment following Ole Miss win

By Ashton Pollard about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

For the third time in four days, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has taken to Twitter to crack a joke related to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron’s ‘sissy blue’ comment on Saturday.

After showing the world he found Orgeron’s anti-UCLA comment funny both before and after the game, Kiffin sounded off Tuesday morning using his infamous social media account.

Warren Sapp is a Hall of Fame defensive tackle who spent most of his professional career with the Buccaneers. Kiffin’s father, Monte, was a 13-year defensive coordinator for Tampa Bay from 1996-2008. Sapp was with the Bucs from 1995-2003.

Of course, the Falcons and the Buccaneers are NFC South rivals, and the Bucs often traveled to Atlanta to play the Falcons. The Falcons chose Vick with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 draft, and he remained in Atlanta until 2008.

The “sissy blue” controversy started on Saturday afternoon as Orgeron entered the stadium. UCLA beat the Tigers 38-27.

Ole Miss dominated Louisville in Kiffin’s absence

Quarterback Matt Corral was very impressive in Ole Miss’ 43-24 victory over Louisville. The Heisman hopeful completed 22 of his 32 pass attempts for 381 yards and a touchdown. Corral also rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown. The Rebels rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns on 41 carries, and receiver Dontario Drummond had a monster game with nine receptions for 177 yards and a score.

Last season, the Rebels led the SEC with 555.5 yards per game. They exceeded that number Monday night, posting 569 yards of total offense. After Week 1, Corral leads SEC quarterbacks in yardage.

The Rebels earned recognition from ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit for their impressive performance.

Kiffin not happy with refs Monday night

Unsurprisingly, Kiffin was not silent during his team’s victory. After four targeting calls in the first half (including two against the Rebels), the head coach publicly sounded off.

“We just need this Big Ten officiating crew to teach us how to tackle because obviously, we don’t know how,” Kiffin told ESPN’s Molly McGrath at halftime.

NFL rules expert and former referee Terry McAulay took issue with Lane Kiffin’s comment and expressed his feelings on social media.

“It is not the officials’ job to coach players proper technique,” McAulay posted early Tuesday morning. “The rules for targeting have been in place for nine years and most coaches know how to teach. What is a foul for targeting is not going to change.”

