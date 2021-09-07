CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Big Ben’s Restoration Has Revealed That the Clock’s Hands Are Blue

By Helen Holmes
Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Ben, the iconic clock tower that’s defined the London skyline for generations, has been under construction and largely out of commission since 2017; now, however, new reports are revealing that the original hands on the clock have been restored, and that they’ve been revealed to be a striking shade of Prussian blue. The restoration is expected to be completed in its entirety in 2022, at which point Big Ben’s clock will actually chime and function again. The discovery that Big Ben’s clock hands were blue, and not back, was made halfway through the restoration.

observer.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Inside Big Ben's restoration as it nears finish

The restoration of London's Elizabeth Tower, which will ultimately cost at least £80 million, is drawing to a close. After a delay due to the pandemic, it's now been four years since Big Ben last chimed daily on the hour. The clock hands will return this month and work will...
U.K.
Time Out Global

The Big Ben clockface has re-emerged and it’s… a different colour?

Most Londoners will recognise Big Ben as the large scaffolding-covered tower just next door to the Houses of Parliament, and a few long-time residents may even remember that there is a famous clock underneath it all. (A few joyless smart arses may also insist that ‘Big Ben’ only refers to the bell, to which we can only say: enjoy your sad little life).
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
newschain

Big Ben refurbishment shows off original colour scheme

The £80 million makeover of Big Ben is beginning to be unveiled as scaffolding continues to be removed from the national landmark. Pictures show the painstaking level of detail that has gone into the five-year refurbishment, which is due to wrap up next year, of the famous bell and Parliament’s Elizabeth Tower, in which it is housed.
U.K.
Observer

Vermeer’s Newly Restored Painting Still Has More Secrets to Reveal

Vermeer’s Girl reading a Letter at an Open Window has recently been in the news because of a restoration project that’s revealed previously unseen details on the canvas, but fresh divulgences continue to appear: according to new reports, a roemer, or a Dutch studded wine glass, has been spotted in the lower right corner of the painting, partially obscured by a lush green curtain. Previously, discourse had roiled around the revelation that the back wall depicted in the painting was not bare, but instead originally included a painting-within-a-painting of Cupid that not everyone is a huge fan of.
DESIGN
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book near Big Ben and Westminster

Westminster is the buzzy area of London near Buckingham Palace, home to the Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey – and of course, Big Ben. Stay close to this historic area, which is also perfect for walks along the Thames, with one of these first-rate hotels – it’s a cinch with Culture Trip.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clock#Uk#Prussian#Victorian#Uk Parliament#The House Of Commons
districtchronicles.com

Antiques Roadshow crowd gasp as robe breaks show records with life-changing valuation

THE Antiques Roadshow crowd gasped after a robe broke show records with a life-changing valuation – but there was one big problem. Expert Lee Young met a couple while stood next to the stunning robe, and he told them: “There are those moments in your life that you will always remember, and I will always remember standing here, but I certainly will also remember the first time that I saw this spectacular robe.”
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Broken Heartlands by Sebastian Payne review – a tour of the red wall’s ruins

Halfway through this immensely readable compendium of local reportage, interviews and analysis, Neil Kinnock regales Sebastian Payne with a splendid anecdote from the 1974 election campaign. Doing the rounds in his safe south Wales seat, accompanied by a “theorist comrade” named Barry Moore, the future Labour leader came away from the only Tory street in the constituency with a flea in his ear. “I said to Barry and my agent: ‘What a bunch of bastards,’ recalls Kinnock. “And Barry said: ‘Yep, but you better hope those bastards never get organised.’ And I’ve remembered that to this day. The working-class Tories are not an isolated crop who are separated from the rest of the communities in which they live. They have relatives, they have friends, they have workmates, they have drinking buddies. When an area switches, it switches rapidly and suddenly.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
New York Post

Charlotte Johnson Wahl, mother of British PM Boris Johnson, dead at 79

Charlotte Johnson Wahl, the mother of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, reportedly died Monday night in a London Hospital. She was 79. Johnson Wahl, a professional painter, died “suddenly and peacefully,” her family said in a statement to the Telegraph. Her cause of death was not immediately revealed. During the...
CELEBRITIES
Observer

The Met Gala Featured Several Chaotic References to Fine Art and America

When it came to last night’s Met Gala theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” many years of documented celebrity behavior predicted the fact that few famous faces on the white carpet adhered to the theme in 2021. Sure, there were fabulous offerings: Rihanna arrived fashionably late in voluminous black Balenciaga with A$AP Rocky on her arm, the latter looking blessed to be in her presence; polarizing Brooklyn fixture Ella Emhoff looked genuinely wonderful in red Adidas by Stella McCartney; Lily-Rose Depp came off as appropriately haughty in the vein of Kate Moss in Chanel. America-wise, obvious homages were few and far between. However, the art references came thick and fast.
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out Global

The Big Ben clockface has remerged and it’s… a different colour?

Most Londoners will recognise Big Ben as the large scaffolding-covered tower just next door to the Houses of Parliament, and a few long-time residents may even remember that there is a famous clock underneath it all. (A few joyless smart arses may also insist that ‘Big Ben’ only refers to the bell, to which we can only say: enjoy your sad little life).
U.K.
Design Taxi

Big Ben Slowly Returns From Restoration With New Color For Clock Hands

Slowly but surely, Britain’s Big Ben tower is removing its face mask after efforts to restore the 177-year-old monument commenced in 2017. As part of the £80 million (US$111million) project, its clock is now sporting Prussian blue hands, a vibrant change from the solemn black hands that greeted tourists prior to the restoration. Talk about a (clock) facelift.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy