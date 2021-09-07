Taylor Swift congratulates Anita Baker on master recordings win

Taylor Swift took a moment to congratulate Anita Baker, who emerged victorious in a legal battle to get her masters.

Baker reclaimed her masters, which are the original recordings of her songs, over the weekend after a yearslong war with her record label that culminated in her telling fans to stop streaming her music.

Taking to Twitter, the "Sweet Love" singer shared a cozy photo of her first five albums -- "The Songstress," "Rapture," "Giving You the Best That I Got," "Compositions" and "Rhythm of Love" -- placed by a warm fire.

"All My Children Are Coming Home, Catalog," Baker tweeted. "Impossible Things Happen... Every. Single. Day. Gratefully." She also gave fans her blessing to stream her music now that she owns her masters.

Details of how she won the battle are currently under wraps, but that hasn't stopped the congratulatory remarks from pouring in -- including well wishes from Swift.

"What a beautiful moment, CONGRATULATIONS ANITA!!," Swift tweeted Saturday, including several applause and crying and smiling emojis.

The 63-year-old singer was seemingly touched by Swift's words and wrote back, "Thank You, for Your *Fire & Support!! It Inspires us all, to move Mountains."

Swift's music catalogue was sold to Scooter Braun in 2019 when the mega producer acquired her old label, Big Machine Records. A year later, it was revealed that Shamrock Capital purchased her masters from Braun for $300 million.

While she works on acquiring the master of every single track from her 2006 debut album to 2017's "Reputation," Swift is currently rerecording her old hits. She's so far released her version of "Fearless" and will release "Red (Taylor's Version)" on Nov. 19.