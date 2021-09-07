CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Brand Tributes on 9/11 Anniversary Appropriate?

By Ronn Torossian
 9 days ago

This year, September 11 marks the 20h anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on American soil in history. And every year, brands struggle with the uneasy question: do we pay tribute, or is that tacky? In the past, brands that have attempted to pay tribute on social media have, more often than not, been told their efforts are unwelcome. Yet every year, as companies continue rolling out advertising campaign associated with the attacks, they receive a wave of outrage and backlash from consumers as a response. It’s clear the public doesn’t want to see brands using 9/11 to profit, even in a tributary way.

Ronn Torossian
