Commit Tracker

Auburn wide receiver commitment Omari Kelly had 171 total yards and two touchdowns. (Photo: Cole Pinkston)

The majority of Auburn’s 11 commitments were in action last Friday night, including Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) wide receiver Omari Kelly.

Kelly, who committed to Auburn on Aug. 19, totaled 171 yards and two touchdowns in Hewitt-Trussville’s win over Spain Park.

Here’s how Kelly and the other commitments fared in Week Three.

Offense

** QB HOLDEN GERINER, Savannah, Ga. (Benedictine) **

Game: Benedictine lost to Beaufort (SC), 33-23.

Stats: Geriner completed 25-of-37 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown.

Season totals: Completed 53-of-72 passes for 481 yards and four touchdowns.

Next: Benedictine (0-2) vs. North Oconee on Sept. 10.

** RB DAMARI ALSTON, College Park, Ga. (Woodward) **

Game: Woodward beat Marist, 14-9.

Stats: Alston rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He also had five receptions for 35 yards.

Season totals: 53 carries, 270 yards, four touchdowns. Eleven receptions for 106 yards.

Next: Woodward (3-0) at Mundy’s Mill on Sept. 16.

** WR OMARI KELLY, Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville) **

Game: Hewitt-Trussville beat Spain Park, 38-17.

Stats: Kelly had nine receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown. He also had two rushes for seven yards and a touchdown.

Season totals: Kelly has 25 receptions for 412 yards and three touchdowns. Six carries for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Next: Hewitt-Trussville (3-0) vs. Tuscaloosa County on Sept. 10.

** WR JAY FAIR, Rockwall, Texas (Rockwall-Heath) **

Game: Rockwall-Heath lost to Southlake Carroll, 36-35.

Stats: Fair had four receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Season totals: Fair has 10 receptions for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

Next: Rockwall-Heath (1-1) at Red Oak on Sept. 10.

** TE MICAH RILEY–DUCKER, Bellevue, Neb. (Bellevue West) **

Game: Bellevue West beat Bellevue East, 59-0.

Stats: Riley-Ducker had two receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Season totals: Riley-Ducker has six receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Next: Bellevue West (2-0) vs. Creighton Prep on Sept. 10.

Defense

** ATH/DB TRE DONALDSON, Tallahassee, Fla. (FSU School) **

Game: FSU School beat Gadsden County, 28-0.

Stats: DNP (recovering from injury)

Season totals: NA

Next: FSU School (3-0) at Leon on Sept. 10.

** ATH/DB JA’KOBI ALBERT, Fairfield, Ala. **

Game: Fairfield lost to Parker, 40-30.

Stats: On defense, Albert had his second interception in as many games. On offense, he had four receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Season totals: On defense, Albert has 16 tackles, including five solos, and two interceptions. On offense, he has nine receptions for 235 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 79 yards on five carries.

Next: Fairfield (1-1) at Carver on Sept. 10.

** DL CADEN STORY, Lanett, Ala. **

Game: Lanett beat Comer, 26-21.

Stats: Story had nine tackles, including two tackles-for-loss.

Season totals: In two games, Story has 17 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, one sack and three quarterback-pressures.

Next: Lanett (2-1) at Fayetteville on Sept. 10.

** LB POWELL GORDON, Auburn, Ala. **

Game: Auburn beat Prattville, 20-14.

Stats: Gordon had six tackles, including three tackles-for-loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Season totals: Gordon has 15 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

Next: Auburn (3-0) vs. Dothan on Sept. 10.

** DB CALEB WOODEN, Lawrenceville, Ga. (Archer) **

Game: Archer had a bye.

Stats: NA

Season totals: 24 tackles, 16 solos, one tackle-for-loss, a forced fumble and two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown.

Next: Archer (0-2) at Grayson on Sept. 10.

Special Teams

** K ALEX MCPHERSON, Fort Payne, Ala. **

Game: Fort Payne lost to Arab, 20-7.

Stats: Connected on his only PAT attempt.

Next: Fort Payne (0-3) at Springville on Sept. 10.