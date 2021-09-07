Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Announced For New Dunkirk District Park Playground
DUNKIRK, Md. - The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the newly constructed playground at Dunkirk District Park and invites citizens to attend. The ceremony will take place Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. The park is located at 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. Families are encouraged to bring children to enjoy the new playground equipment. Residents should social distance whenever possible per the CDC guidance on safe outdoor activities, and wear a facemask when unable to social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.www.thebaynet.com
Comments / 0