Dunkirk, MD

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Announced For New Dunkirk District Park Playground

By Press Release, Calvert County Government
Bay Net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNKIRK, Md. - The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the newly constructed playground at Dunkirk District Park and invites citizens to attend. The ceremony will take place Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. The park is located at 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk. Families are encouraged to bring children to enjoy the new playground equipment. Residents should social distance whenever possible per the CDC guidance on safe outdoor activities, and wear a facemask when unable to social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

www.thebaynet.com

