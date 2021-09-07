Georgia jumps to No. 2 behind Alabama in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Alabama solidified its hold on the No. 1 position in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, but the rest of the Top 25 looks a lot different after a compelling set of results from Week 1.

The Crimson Tide looked as impressive as ever in their opening victory against Miami (Fla.) . Alabama claimed 64 of 65 first-place votes easily retaining the top spot. The Hurricanes do remain in the poll, however, holding on at No. 24.

Georgia vaults to No. 2, picking up the remaining first-place nod, after shutting down then-No. 2 Clemson in the weekend’s marquee contest. The Tigers slip to No. 6. Ohio State moves up to No. 3 after staving off Minnesota in its Big Ten road opener. Oklahoma slips to No. 4 after struggling to put away Tulane. Texas A&M rounds out the top five.

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) celebrates after a play during the second half against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium. Griffin Zetterberg, USA TODAY Sports

A couple of other Big Ten teams make big jumps on the heels of conference victories. Iowa leaps six places to No. 12 after thumping Indiana, and Penn State climbs seven spots to No. 13 thanks to its triumph at Wisconsin.

UCLA and Virginia Tech are among the newcomers to the poll thanks to taking down ranked teams. The Bruins, big winners at home against LSU, enter at No. 16, their highest ranking since 2015. The Hokies debut at No. 21 following their successful Friday night against North Carolina, knocking the Tar Heels down 13 places to No. 22.

In addition to UCLA, the Pac-12 gains a couple more ranked squads as No. 18 Utah and No. 25 Arizona State move in. But another league member didn’t fare so well as Washington falls out following a home loss to FCS member Montana. LSU and Indiana also drop out of the poll along with Louisiana-Lafayette.

