The LINK/BTC pair traded at 0.0006432 BTC with a gain of 8.22%. The 24 hr trading volume in LINK token is $2.2 Billion. For the past few days, the LINK token price has been fluctuating above the 0.5 FIB mark displayed by multiple lower-price rejection candles. Furthermore, Yesterday’s bullish engulfing candle provides better confirmation for price reversal which later gave a breakout from the critical resistance level of $30. Today, the price is providing a retest, validating whether the breakout is real or fake. The current price of LINK token is $30.40, with an intraday loss of 1.27%

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO