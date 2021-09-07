James “Jim” L. Roberts
James “Jim” L. Roberts, 81, of St. Edward, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at the Boone County Health Center in Albion. Jim is survived by his wife JoAnn Roberts of St. Edward, four children: Pam (Bob) Johnson of Monroe, David (Jill) Roberts of St. Edward, Amy (Royce) Case of St. Edward and Cindy Roberts of Columbus, honorary son Mike Sliva of Silver Creek, 11 grandchildren: Toni Max, Lindsay Thomson, Miranda Warnick, Blaize Warnick, Hannah Johnson, Evan Roberts, Isaac Roberts, Kassidy Roberts, Eli Case, Emilly Case and Damien Roberts, 13 great grandchildren, two sisters-in-law: Phyllis Roberts of Newman Grove and Marilyn Roberts of Olathe, KS, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.albionnewsonline.com
