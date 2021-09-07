CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott signs Texas voting bill into law, overcoming Democratic quorum breaks

By Alexa Ura Texas Tribune
Greenville Herald-Banner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough delayed by Democratic quorum breaks, Texas has officially joined the slate of Republican states that have enacted new voting restrictions following the 2020 election. Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed into law Senate Bill 1, sweeping legislation that further tightens state election laws and constrains local control of elections by limiting counties’ ability to expand voting options. The governor’s signature ends months of legislative clashes and standoffs during which Democrats — propelled by concerns that the legislation raises new barriers for marginalized voters — forced Republicans into two extra legislative sessions.

