Mondo Celebrates 10 Years of Music With Ultra-Rare ‘Full Metal Jacket’ Vinyl Release (EXCLUSIVE)

By Meredith Woerner
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEhOQ_0botnGTK00

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mondo is known for producing the rare and the extraordinary. From T-shirts to limited-edition movie prints to remastered vinyl movie soundtracks, there is no facet of nostalgia or fandom this brand hasn’t investigated in the hopes of creating something truly unique. In fact, the ravenous demand for even more elaborate and secretive artistic collaborations inspired the several-day celebration MondoCon back in 2015.

And Tuesday marks another Mondo milestone, Mondo Music and Death Waltz Recording Company are celebrating 10 years of creating music with a 10-week celebration that will include new music, book releases , retrospectives and other yet-to-be-announced surprises.

The first surprise is this vinyl release from Stanley Kubrick’s war drama “ Full Metal Jacket .” The packages design was created by artist Alan Hynes. Tracks includes iconic songs from Nancy Sinatra, The Trashmen and The Dixie Cups, along with the brooding score from Abigail Mead (Kubrick’s daughter Vivian), which was controversially barred from Academy Award nominations back in 1988 .

“Ten years is a very long time. We never thought our ‘jobs’ making records would last this long. In that time, we have amassed an incredible catalog of vinyl with some of the greatest composers of all time, creating new artwork with a roster of incredibly talented artists for some of the most iconic & beloved films ever made. We get to work with everyone from the most prominent major film and gaming studios to independents just starting out. We work with the most passionate and inspiring people anyone could ask for, but more importantly, we have found an incredible, supportive community of like-minded people that we are honoured to be a part of. As two fans of film, film music and vinyl, we honestly couldn’t think of a better way to spend our working days. And if you think the first ten years have been fun, just wait! We feel like we are just getting started,” Mondo and Death Waltz Recording Co. label managers Mo Shafeek and Spencer Hickman said in a press release.

‘Full Metal Jacket’ – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

The vinyl soundtrack will be available for purchase on Wednesday at the Mondo Music and Death Waltz Recording Company shop for $30. In addition to the regular and disc editions, 30 limited edition discs were hand-poured by Wax Mage Records (see below). This special edition comes with a two-pack of army men and flags, as featured on the record package, with its own bag and header card signed and numbered by Hynes.

Out of the 30 limited edition discs, 25 of the copies are from the Kubrick estate and various people that worked on the release, and the remaining five copies of this ultra-rare collector’s item will be given away via a contest on Mondo’s social media channels as part of the 10th anniversary celebration. Check the hashtag #MondoDeathWaltz10 for more giveaways and exclusive deals through September.

