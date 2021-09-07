CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Terrafugia Inc. Launches New Brand and Commercial UAV #UAVexpo

By GISuser
gisuser.com
 7 days ago

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Terrafugia Inc. today announces the launch of a new brand, CommarisTM, and the brand’s first product, the SEEKERTM, an innovative, electric, fixed-wing/VTOL hybrid aircraft designed explicitly for autonomous commercial aerial applications. Commaris will debut the SEEKER at the Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas from Sept. 7 through Sept. 9.

gisuser.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

InspiringApps Launches New Brand and Website

With technology and a collaborative spirit, a meaningful new brand is born. After nearly a decade and a half of the same look and feel, InspiringApps is glowing up–and it only took pivot to remote work for inspiration to strike. The company, an industry-leading web and mobile app and software...
INTERNET
ftnnews.com

Inmarsat Launches First UAV Connectivity Solution for Drones

Inmarsat, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications, announced the launch of its advanced new Velaris connectivity solution, which is uniquely positioned to serve as a catalyst for the safe and rapid growth of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) industry. Powered by the Inmarsat ELERA global satellite network, Velaris...
ELECTRONICS
uasweekly.com

VELARY to Launch 4-Hour Flight UAV Wildfire Solutions at Commercial UAV Expo Americas

VELARY, an American aviation technology company, will unveil its 4-hour + flight Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technology during the Commercial UAV Expo Americas from September 7-9 at the Mirage in Las Vegas. Among other use cases, the aircraft are designed to protect first responders and flight crews confronting increasingly severe wildfires; VELARY’s set of fully autonomous, versatile, and scalable solutions are designed to save lives and help Western states more effectively address the now annual ‘wildfire season’ by assessing and modeling wildfire risk, detecting ignitions early, conducting aerial surveillance for command, and providing logistical support to the fire line.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

TNK Group plans to launch new portals and help brands

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 3 (ANI/PNN): Setting a benchmark and continuing their tradition of success, TNK Group of Companies are gearing to come up with not one, not two, but three new portals to ease your life shortly. Portals like Emechmart.com, Steelscrapbasket.com, Housecupboard.com will serve retail as well as industrial...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precision Agriculture#Uavs#Terrafugia Inc#Commercial Uav Expo#Uav#Seekertm#Commaris Com#The Geely Holding Group#Volvo Cars#Lotus Cars#Cevt
ftnnews.com

Deutsche Hospitality Launches A New Brand

Deutsche Hospitality has developed a new hotel brand aimed at guests who feel at home on and in front of the catwalks and stages of this world. House of Beats. The first House of Beats hotels are being created in Hamburg and Milan, and more locations in other global metropolises are also at the planning stage.
BEAUTY & FASHION
insideevs.com

Report: BYD To Launch A New Premium EV Brand

According to unofficial media reports from China, BYD is going to launch a new premium electric car brand. The clc.cn (via CnEVPost and Moneyball) says that the launch is expected in the first quarter of 2023. In June, BYD's representative hinted at a new high-end model that could be released...
CARS
bizjournals

DKNY launches its new brand logo as an NFT

DKNY will launch its new brand logo as a non-fungible token to be sold with the proceeds to benefit charity, the company said. The auction will open on Sept. 1, 2021 at dkny.rad.live. The new DKNY logo will appear on DKNY brand creative, ready-to-wear items and accessories beginning on Sept. 8.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
sgbonline.com

Peloton Launches Own Apparel Brand

Peloton announced it is launching Peloton Apparel, the company’s first collection made almost entirely of its own private label products. Previously, Peloton largely partnered with Lululemon, Nike and Adidas to sell its branded product, it sold some limited basics in-store and it released apparel seasonally, online, since 2014. Its Fall...
APPAREL
Flight Global.com

USA, India team up on air-launched UAVs

The US Air Force Research Laboratory and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation plan to work jointly on air-launched unmanned air vehicles (UAVs). The work will fall under the auspices of the US-India Defense Technology and Trade Initiative, a bilateral arrangement aimed at boosting the exchange of technology, joint research, and co-development of new defence systems, says the US Air Force (USAF).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

Fastbase (OTC:FBSE) Launches Trustfeed Brand and Establishes New Consumer Review Platform

Fastbase Inc (OTC PINK:FBSE) officially launched its Trustfeed consumer review platform. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Trustfeed is a revolutionary new online customer review site that benefits businesses and consumers alike, capitalizing on Fastbase's ever expanding Big Data containing over 195 million companies and utilizing information from the Fastbase database in almost real-time. Trustfeed aims to be the uber consumer and business review site and feed trust back into the review equation. Trustfeed will be run as an independent company.
TECHNOLOGY
Ubergizmo

Bose Launches Their Brand New Dolby Atmos Soundbar 900

Conventional bookshelf speakers are great if you like to be able to clearly separately your audio into left and right. However, sometimes our setups aren’t equipped to handle these types of speakers due to space constraints, but then how can we improve on the sound coming from our TVs?. That’s...
ELECTRONICS
gisuser.com

Satellogic Joins The International Disasters Charter

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Satellogic, a leader in sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection, is now providing satellite imaging data from its constellation to the International Charter Space and Major Disasters for use in monitoring and response activities. Satellogic provides images and full-motion video at no cost to the Charter’s Authorized Users to enable access to timely information for disaster events worldwide.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

The Automotive Solenoid Market To Drift Towards Exponentiation

Conservation and resourceful use of electricity, without affecting fuel efficiency, makes the use of solenoids inevitable in the ever-growing automotive industry. Advancements in e-mobility and automobile architecture are expected to offer opportunities for the development of innovative and intelligent solutions. Most of these solutions necessitate the utilization of automotive solenoids,...
MARKETS
just-auto.com

GaN signs power semiconductors capacity agreement with BMW

Canada-based GaN Systems has announced the signing of a ‘comprehensive capacity agreement’ with BMW Group for GaN Systems’ automotive-grade GaN power transistors, which it says can increase the efficiency and power density of critical applications in electric vehicles. GaN claims its power semiconductors are a key ingredient to achieve the...
BUSINESS
gisuser.com

Top 5 Video Marketing Tools to Boost Your Sales

Video marketing has become one of the most effective marketing strategies in the past few years. Many companies have considered using this strategy to help them grow their business as 74% of marketers believe that video has a better return on investment than a static image. Picture by Wahid Khene...
MARKETING
bostonnews.net

UAV Software Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain, Analysis to 2027| Skyward IO, Lockheed Martin, DroneDeploy, Qualcomm, PrecisionHawk

A new informative report titled as "Global UAV Software Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)" provides estimations of the size of the global market and share and size of key regional markets during the historical period of 2015 to 2020. The study provides projections of the opportunities and shares, both vis-à-vis value and volume (n units), of various segments in the UAV Software market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. The business intelligence study offers readers a granular assessment of key growth dynamics, promising avenues, top key companies (Skyward IO, Lockheed Martin, DroneDeploy, Qualcomm, PrecisionHawk, Thales, Drone Volt, Esri, Delair-Tech, SenseFly, General Atomics, 3D Robotics, Airware, Pix4D SA, Dreamhammer) and the competitive landscape of the UAV Software market.
SOFTWARE
bizjournals

Plug Power opening European headquarters and innovation center

Latham fuel cell and electrolyzer maker Plug Power is expanding its presence in Europe by opening a headquarters and innovation center in Germany. The 70,000-square-foot building will include engineering labs, technical support and a training center, and will serve as the European corporate office for Plug as chief executive Andy Marsh increases the company's international customer base.
BUSINESS
gisuser.com

Importance Of SEO For Business Development

In the world of business, one thing that is constant is change. Businesses need to change or perish. As internet connectivity continues to rise around the world, online shopping is becoming the norm in the world of business. This means that any business that wants to thrive needs to have a website. The site will not only help the business attract more customers, it will also serve as an online shop, and this can help the business to increase sales.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy