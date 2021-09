Kid Cudi has been known to push the boundaries of fashion, and this year’s Met Gala 2021 is no exception. The Man on the Moon artist came decked in a street style-inspired fit that saw Cudi in vibrant head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. The hip-hop artist was fitted in a flowing skirt and an oversized sweatshirt. To round out the ensemble, Cudi appears to be wearing an aqua-green translucent pair of Louis Vuitton kicks. While his drip was already turning heads, Cudi’s grooming plays a huge part in his Met Gala look. He sported a bright green hairdo to match the neon hues of the rest of his outfit, paired with heavy black eyeliner surrounding his eyes. His aesthetic comes together as one of the most intriguing visions on the Met Gala carpet.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 19 HOURS AGO