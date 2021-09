First, let's stop the talk about Cam Newton, or any other "qb solution!" Why? Because DJ needs to answer with no uncertainty what he is. If he shows no BIG improvement, even if the players around him don't , ...then we have better draft position. But we HAVE TO know if he can lift this team or not! I'M not advocating playing to lose either, just for better draft picks...NO! Play to win and let's see he's our QB or NOT! .....at least through October. By then we should know. Getting any other QB now will just muddle things. For what? Win an extra game or 3? And then we still don't know for sure about DJ if he doesn't play.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO