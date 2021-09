Kroger (KR) is extending its partnership with Instacart to get groceries to North American homes in as little as 30 minutes through a new service called Kroger Delivery Now. The service grows Kroger’s tie-up with Instacart, which was first started in 2017. At the time, the companies offered a two-hour delivery. In 2019, the pair expanded the venture to include alcohol delivery from nearly 1,500 Kroger stores in 15 states.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 5 HOURS AGO