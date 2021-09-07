Recovering genotypes and phenotypes using allele-specific genes

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Gene variant databases are the backbone of DNA-based diagnostics. These databases, also called Locus-Specific DataBases (LSDBs), store information on variants in the human genome and the observed phenotypic consequences. The largest collection of public databases uses the free, open-source LOVD software platform. To cope with the current demand for online databases, we have entirely redesigned the LOVD software. LOVD3 is genome-centered and can be used to store summary variant data, as well as full case-level data with information on individuals, phenotypes, screenings, and variants. While built on a standard core, the software is highly flexible and allows personalization to cope with the largely different demands of gene/disease database curators. LOVD3 follows current standards and includes tools to check variant descriptions, generate HTML files of reference sequences, predict the consequences of exon deletions/duplications on the reading frame, and link to genomic views in the different genomes browsers. It includes APIs to collect and submit data. The software is used by about 100 databases, of which 56 public LOVD instances are registered on our website and together contain 1,000,000,000 variant observations in 1,500,000 individuals. 42 LOVD instances share data with the federated LOVD data network containing 3,000,000 unique variants in 23,000 genes. This network can be queried directly, quickly identifying LOVD instances containing relevant information on a searched variant.
