CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Recovering genotypes and phenotypes using allele-specific genes

By Gamze Gürsoy
BioMed Central
 9 days ago

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 263 (2021) Cite this article. With the recent increase in RNA sequencing efforts using large cohorts of individuals, surveying allele-specific gene expression is becoming increasingly frequent. Here, we report that, despite not containing explicit variant information, a list of genes known to be allele-specific in an individual is enough to recover key variants and link the individuals back to their genotypes and phenotypes. This creates a privacy conundrum.

genomebiology.biomedcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Dysregulation of mitochondrial and proteolysosomal genes in Parkinson’s disease myeloid cells

An increasing number of identified Parkinson’s disease (PD) risk loci contain genes highly expressed in innate immune cells, yet their role in pathology is not understood. We hypothesized that PD susceptibility genes modulate disease risk by influencing gene expression within immune cells. To address this, we generated transcriptomic profiles of monocytes from healthy subjects and 230 individuals with sporadic PD. We observed dysregulation of mitochondrial and proteasomal pathways. We also generated transcriptomic profiles of primary microglia from brains of 55 subjects and observed discordant transcriptomic signatures of mitochondrial genes in PD monocytes and microglia. We further identified 17 PD susceptibility genes whose expression, relative to each risk allele, was altered in monocytes. These findings reveal widespread transcriptomic alterations in PD monocytes, with some being distinct from microglia, and facilitate efforts to understand the roles of myeloid cells in PD as well as the development of biomarkers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas associated with intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms (IPMNs) versus pseudo-IPMNs: relative frequency, clinicopathologic characteristics and differential diagnosis

The literature is highly conflicted on what percentage of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas (PDACs) arise in association with intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms (IPMNs). Some studies have claimed that even small (Sendai-negative) IPMNs frequently lead to PDAC. Recently, more refined pathologic definitions for mucin-lined cysts were provided in consensus manuscripts, but so far there is no systematic analysis regarding the frequency and clinicopathologic characteristics of IPMN-mimickers, i.e., pseudo-IPMNs. In this study, as the first step in establishing frequency, we performed a systematic review of the pathologic findings in 501 consecutive ordinary PDACs, which disclosed that 10% of PDACs had associated cysts ≥1 cm. While 31 (6.2%) of these were IPMN or mucinous cystic neoplasm (MCN), 19 (3.8%) were other cyst types that mimicked IPMN (pseudo-IPMNs) per recent WHO/consensus criteria. As the second step of the study, we performed a comparative clinicopathologic analysis by also including our entire surgical pathology/consultation databases that was comprised of 60 IPMN-associated PDACs, 30 MCN-associated PDACs and 40 pseudo-IPMN-associated PDACs. We found that 84% of true IPMNs were pre-operatively recognized, whereas IPMN was considered in differential diagnosis of 33% of pseudo-IPMNs. Of the 40 pseudo-IPMNs, there were 15 secondary duct ectasias; 6 large-duct-type PDACs; 5 pseudocysts; 5 cystic tumor necrosis; 4 simple mucinous cysts; 3 groove pancreatitis-associated paraduodenal wall cysts; and 2 congenital cysts. Microscopically, pseudo-IPMNs had at least partial mucinous-lining mimicking IPMN but had smaller cystic (mean = 1.9 cm) and larger PDAC (mean = 3.8 cm) components compared to true IPMNs (cyst = 5.7 cm; PDAC = 2.0 cm). In summary, in this pathologically verified analysis that utilized refined criteria, 10% of PDACs were discovered to have cysts ≥1 cm, about two-thirds of which were IPMN/MCN but about one-third were pseudo-IPMNs. True IPMNs underlying the PDACs are often large and are already diagnosed pre-operatively as having an IPMN component, whereas only a third of the pseudo-IPMNs receive IPMN diagnosis by imaging and their cysts are smaller. At the histopathologic level, pseudo-IPMNs are highly prone to misdiagnosis as IPMN, which presumably accounts for much higher association of IPMNs with PDAC as reported in some studies. The subtle but salient characteristics of pseudo-IPMNs elucidated in this study should be combined with careful radiological/clinical correlation in order to exclude pseudo-IPMNs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is vulnerable to moderate electric fields

Most of the ongoing projects aimed at the development of specific therapies and vaccines against COVID-19 use the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein as the main target. The binding of the spike protein with the ACE2 receptor (ACE2) of the host cell constitutes the first and key step for virus entry. During this process, the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the S protein plays an essential role, since it contains the receptor binding motif (RBM), responsible for the docking to the receptor. So far, mostly biochemical methods are being tested in order to prevent binding of the virus to ACE2. Here we show, with the help of atomistic simulations, that external electric fields of easily achievable and moderate strengths can dramatically destabilise the S protein, inducing long-lasting structural damage. One striking field-induced conformational change occurs at the level of the recognition loop L3 of the RBD where two parallel beta sheets, believed to be responsible for a high affinity to ACE2, undergo a change into an unstructured coil, which exhibits almost no binding possibilities to the ACE2 receptor. We also show that these severe structural changes upon electric-field application also occur in the mutant RBDs corresponding to the variants of concern (VOC) B.1.1.7 (UK), B.1.351 (South Africa) and P.1 (Brazil). Remarkably, while the structural flexibility of S allows the virus to improve its probability of entering the cell, it is also the origin of the surprising vulnerability of S upon application of electric fields of strengths at least two orders of magnitude smaller than those required for damaging most proteins. Our findings suggest the existence of a clean physical method to weaken the SARS-CoV-2 virus without further biochemical processing. Moreover, the effect could be used for infection prevention purposes and also to develop technologies for in-vitro structural manipulation of S. Since the method is largely unspecific, it can be suitable for application to other mutations in S, to other proteins of SARS-CoV-2 and in general to membrane proteins of other virus types.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene#Data Science#Allele#Genotyping#Genotype#Eqtls#Rna#Ase#Snp#Gedmatch
Genetic Engineering News

Spatial Phenotyping Adds a New Dimension to Discovery Biology

It is well known that cells don’t live alone. Every cell exists within a dynamic, three-dimensional microenvironment. The interplay between neighboring cells or groups of cells can have a tremendous impact on important biological processes. Will a CD4 T-cell in breast cancer tissue surrounded by CD8 T cells behave differently than a CD4 T-cell surrounded by a bunch of luminal epithelial cells? Same cell, different context—that’s the idea behind spatial biology and spatial phenotyping.
CANCER
Nature.com

Rare GATA6 variants associated with risk of congenital heart disease phenotypes in 200,000 UK Biobank exomes

Congenital heart disease (CHD) has a complex and largely uncharacterised genetic etiology. Using 200,000 UK Biobank (UKB) exomes, we assess the burden of ultra-rare, potentially pathogenic variants in the largest case/control cohort of predominantly mild CHD to date. We find an association with GATA6, a member of the GATA family of transcription factors that play an important role during heart development and has been linked with several CHD phenotypes previously. Several identified GATA6 variants are previously unreported and their roles in conferring risk to CHD warrants further study. We demonstrate that despite limitations regarding detailed familial phenotype information in large-scale biobank projects, through careful consideration of case and control cohorts it is possible to derive important associations.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Chimeric antigen receptor T cells self-neutralizing IL6 storm in patients with hematologic malignancy

IL6 is one of the most elevated cytokines during chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell cytokine release syndrome (CRS), and IL6R blockade by Tocilizumab has successfully relieved the most life-threatening aspects of CRS in patients. In addition, latest studies demonstrated the essential role of IL1 in driving CART induced neurotoxicity in mouse models. Here we present a clinical investigation (ChiCTR2000032124; ChiCTR2000031868) of anti-CD19 and anti-BCMA CART (41BBζ) secreting an anti-IL6 scFv and IL1 receptor antagonist (IL1RA) in treating patients with hematologic malignancy. Our results revealed that IL6 and IL1B were maintained at low levels without significant elevation during CRS, rendering Tocilizumab dispensable. Moreover, treated patients did not show neurotoxicity during CRS and exhibited mild to moderate CRS. Notably, we observed high rate of complete response (CR) and significant CART expansion during treatment. In sum, we conclude that CART-secreting anti-IL6 scFv and IL1RA could self-neutralize IL6 storm and maintain low levels of IL1B during CART therapy to minimize IL6- and IL1-associated cytokine toxicity and neurotoxicity without impairing therapeutic efficacy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Genotypes of informative loci from 1000 Genomes data allude evolution and mixing of human populations

Principal Component Analysis (PCA) projects high-dimensional genotype data into a few components that discern populations. Ancestry Informative Markers (AIMs) are a small subset of SNPs capable of distinguishing populations. We integrate these two approaches by proposing an algorithm to identify necessary informative loci whose removal from the data deteriorates the PCA structure. Unlike classical AIMs, necessary informative loci densely cover the genome, hence can illuminate the evolution and mixing history of populations. We conduct a comprehensive analysis to the genotype data of the 1000 Genomes Project using necessary informative loci. Projections along the top seven principal components demarcate populations at distinct geographic levels. Millions of necessary informative loci along each PC are identified. Population identities along each PC are approximately determined by weighted sums of minor (or major) alleles over the informative loci. Variations of allele frequencies are aligned with the history and direction of population evolution. The population distribution of projections along the top three PCs is recapitulated by a simple demographic model based on several waves of founder population separation and mixing. Informative loci possess locational concentration in the genome and functional enrichment. Genes at two hot spots encompassing dense PC 7 informative loci exhibit differential expressions among European populations. The mosaic of local ancestry in the genome of a mixed descendant from multiple populations can be inferred from partial PCA projections of informative loci. Finally, informative loci derived from the 1000 Genomes data well predict the projections of an independent genotype data of South Asians. These results demonstrate the utility and relevance of informative loci to investigate human evolution.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Scientists use gene editing tool to target mosquito-spread disease

A new gene editing tool has been successfully applied to the southern house mosquito by researchers at the BBSRC-funded Pirbright Institute. This paves the way for genetic control methods that could prevent the mosquito from spreading human and animal diseases. Targeting the southern house mosquito. The female southern house mosquito...
SCIENCE
BioMed Central

Pandora: nucleotide-resolution bacterial pan-genomics with reference graphs

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 267 (2021) Cite this article. We present pandora, a novel pan-genome graph structure and algorithms for identifying variants across the full bacterial pan-genome. As much bacterial adaptability hinges on the accessory genome, methods which analyze SNPs in just the core genome have unsatisfactory limitations. Pandora approximates a sequenced genome as a recombinant of references, detects novel variation and pan-genotypes multiple samples. Using a reference graph of 578 Escherichia coli genomes, we compare 20 diverse isolates. Pandora recovers more rare SNPs than single-reference-based tools, is significantly better than picking the closest RefSeq reference, and provides a stable framework for analyzing diverse samples without reference bias.
SCIENCE
harvardmagazine.com

A Gene Therapy Breakthrough

As a young man, Sharif Tabebordbar remembers seeing his father struggling to play soccer, and then losing the ability to ride a bike. He could only watch as his father declined, his once healthy body ravaged by a degenerative muscle disease that ultimately confined him to a wheelchair. He decided then that he would try to find a cure for his father’s illness. Now, an interdisciplinary team of Harvard students assembled by Tabebordbar and based in the lab of Pardis Sabeti at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT, together with help from stem cell scientist Amy Wagers, and other Harvard-affiliated labs, has overcome a key stumbling block that has stymied previous efforts to cure genetic diseases using gene therapy. The team has developed a way to deliver gene repairs that specifically target muscle tissue, and that could potentially be used to target other tissues as well. Their findings were published online September 9 in Cell.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Chromatin remodeling due to degradation of citrate carrier impairs osteogenesis of aged mesenchymal stem cells

Aging is accompanied by a general decline in the function of many cellular pathways. However, whether these are causally or functionally interconnected remains elusive. Here, we study the effect of mitochondrial–nuclear communication on stem cell aging. We show that aged mesenchymal stem cells exhibit reduced chromatin accessibility and lower histone acetylation, particularly on promoters and enhancers of osteogenic genes. The reduced histone acetylation is due to impaired export of mitochondrial acetyl-CoA, owing to the lower levels of citrate carrier (CiC). We demonstrate that aged cells showed enhanced lysosomal degradation of CiC, which is mediated via mitochondrial-derived vesicles. Strikingly, restoring cytosolic acetyl-CoA levels either by exogenous CiC expression or via acetate supplementation, remodels the chromatin landscape and rescues the osteogenesis defects of aged mesenchymal stem cells. Collectively, our results establish a tight, age-dependent connection between mitochondrial quality control, chromatin and stem cell fate, which are linked together by CiC.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Shikonin induces programmed death of fibroblast synovial cells in rheumatoid arthritis by inhibiting energy pathways

Shikonin is the main component of the traditional Chinese medicine comfrey, which can inhibit the activity of PKM2 by regulating glycolysis and ATP production. Rheumatoid arthritis synovial cells (RA-FLSs) have been reported to increase glycolytic activity and have other similar hallmarks of metabolic activity. In this study, we investigated the effects of shikonin on glycolysis, mitochondrial function, and cell death in RA-FLSs. The results showed that shikonin induced apoptosis and autophagy in RA-FLSs by activating the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and inhibiting intracellular ATP levels, glycolysis-related proteins, and the PI3K-AKT-mTOR signaling pathway. Shikonin can significantly reduce the expression of apoptosis-related proteins, paw swelling in rat arthritic tissues, and the levels of inflammatory factors in peripheral blood, such as TNF-α, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, IL-17A, and IL-1β while showing less toxicity to the liver and kidney.
CANCER
Nature.com

Towards an integrative view of virus phenotypes

Understanding how phenotypes emerge from genotypes is a foundational goal in biology. As challenging as this task is when considering cellular life, it is further complicated in the case of viruses. During replication, a virus as a discrete entity (the virion) disappears and manifests itself as a metabolic amalgam between the virus and the host (the virocell). Identifying traits that unambiguously constitute a virus’s phenotype is straightforward for the virion, less so for the virocell. Here, we present a framework for categorizing virus phenotypes that encompasses both virion and virocell stages and considers functional and performance traits of viruses in the context of fitness. Such an integrated view of virus phenotype is necessary for comprehensive interpretation of viral genome sequences and will advance our understanding of viral evolution and ecology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanical loading activates the YAP/TAZ pathway and chemokine expression in the MLO-Y4 osteocyte-like cell line

Osteocytes are mechanosensitive cells that control bone remodeling in response to mechanical loading. To date, specific signaling pathways modulated by mechanical loading in osteocytes are not well understood. Yes associated protein (YAP) and transcriptional coactivator with PDZ-binding motif (TAZ), the main effectors of the Hippo pathway, are reported to play a role in mechanotransduction and during osteoblastogenesis. Here, we hypothesized that YAP/TAZ signaling mediates osteocyte mechanosensing to target genes of the bone remodeling process. We aimed to investigate the contribution of YAP/TAZ in modulating the gene expression in an osteocyte-like cell line MLO-Y4. We developed a 3D osteocyte compression culture model from an MLO-Y4 osteocyte cell line embedded in concentrated collagen hydrogel. 3D-mechanical loading led to the increased expression of mechanosensitive genes and a subset of chemokines, including M-csf, Cxcl1, Cxcl2, Cxcl3, Cxcl9, and Cxcl10. The transcription regulators YAP and TAZ translocated to the nucleus and upregulated their target genes and proteins. RNAseq analysis revealed that YAP/TAZ knockdown mediated the regulation of several genes including osteocyte dendrite formation. Use of YAP/TAZ knockdown partially blunted the increase in M-csf and Cxcl3 levels in response to MLO-Y4 compression. These findings demonstrate that YAP/TAZ signaling is required for osteocyte-like cell mechano-transduction, regulates the gene expression profiles and controls chemokine expression.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Deciphering complex genome rearrangements in C. elegans using short-read whole genome sequencing

Genomic rearrangements cause congenital disorders, cancer, and complex diseases in human. Yet, they are still understudied in rare diseases because their detection is challenging, despite the advent of whole genome sequencing (WGS) technologies. Short-read (srWGS) and long-read WGS approaches are regularly compared, and the latter is commonly recommended in studies focusing on genomic rearrangements. However, srWGS is currently the most economical, accurate, and widely supported technology. In Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans), such variants, induced by various mutagenesis processes, have been used for decades to balance large genomic regions by preventing chromosomal crossover events and allowing the maintenance of lethal mutations. Interestingly, those chromosomal rearrangements have rarely been characterized on a molecular level. To evaluate the ability of srWGS to detect various types of complex genomic rearrangements, we sequenced three balancer strains using short-read Illumina technology. As we experimentally validated the breakpoints uncovered by srWGS, we showed that, by combining several types of analyses, srWGS enables the detection of a reciprocal translocation (eT1), a free duplication (sDp3), a large deletion (sC4), and chromoanagenesis events. Thus, applying srWGS to decipher real complex genomic rearrangements in model organisms may help designing efficient bioinformatics pipelines with systematic detection of complex rearrangements in human genomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Changes in cortical gene expression in the muscarinic M1 receptor knockout mouse: potential relevance to schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease and cognition

Postmortem and neuroimaging studies show low levels of cortical muscarinic M1 receptors (CHRM1) in patients with schizophrenia which is significant because CHRM signalling has been shown to change levels of gene expression and cortical gene expression is altered in schizophrenia. We decided to identify CHRM1-mediated changes in cortical gene expression by measuring levels of RNA in the cortex of the Chrm1−/− mouse (n = 10), where there would be no signalling by that receptor, and in wild type mouse (n = 10) using the Affymetrix Mouse Exon 1.0 ST Array. We detected RNA for 15,501 annotated genes and noncoding RNA of which 1,467 RNAs were higher and 229 RNAs lower in the cortex of the Chrm1−/− mouse. Pathways and proteins affected by the changes in cortical gene expression in the Chrm1−/− are linked to the molecular pathology of schizophrenia. Our human cortical gene expression data showed 47 genes had altered expression in Chrm1−/− mouse and the frontal pole from patients with schizophrenia with the change in expression of 44 genes being in opposite directions. In addition, genes with altered levels of expression in the Chrm1−/− mouse have been shown to affect amyloid precursor protein processing which is associated with the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease, and 69 genes with altered expression in the Chrm1−/− mouse are risk genes associated with human cognitive ability. Our findings argue CHRM1-mediated changes in gene expression are relevant to the pathophysiologies of schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease and the maintenance of cognitive ability in humans.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The LOVD3 platform: efficient genome-wide sharing of genetic variants

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Gene variant databases are the backbone of DNA-based diagnostics. These databases, also called Locus-Specific DataBases (LSDBs), store information on variants in the human genome and the observed phenotypic consequences. The largest collection of public databases uses the free, open-source LOVD software platform. To cope with the current demand for online databases, we have entirely redesigned the LOVD software. LOVD3 is genome-centered and can be used to store summary variant data, as well as full case-level data with information on individuals, phenotypes, screenings, and variants. While built on a standard core, the software is highly flexible and allows personalization to cope with the largely different demands of gene/disease database curators. LOVD3 follows current standards and includes tools to check variant descriptions, generate HTML files of reference sequences, predict the consequences of exon deletions/duplications on the reading frame, and link to genomic views in the different genomes browsers. It includes APIs to collect and submit data. The software is used by about 100 databases, of which 56 public LOVD instances are registered on our website and together contain 1,000,000,000 variant observations in 1,500,000 individuals. 42 LOVD instances share data with the federated LOVD data network containing 3,000,000 unique variants in 23,000 genes. This network can be queried directly, quickly identifying LOVD instances containing relevant information on a searched variant.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing of peripheral blood mononuclear cells from acute Kawasaki disease patients

Kawasaki disease (KD) is the most common cause of acquired heart disease in children in developed countries. Although functional and phenotypic changes of immune cells have been reported, a global understanding of immune responses underlying acute KD is unclear. Here, using single-cell RNA sequencing, we profile peripheral blood mononuclear cells from seven patients with acute KD before and after intravenous immunoglobulin therapy and from three age-matched healthy controls. The most differentially expressed genes are identified in monocytes, with high expression of pro-inflammatory mediators, immunoglobulin receptors and low expression of MHC class II genes in acute KD. Single-cell RNA sequencing and flow cytometry analyses, of cells from an additional 16 KD patients, show that although the percentage of total B cells is substantially decreased after therapy, the percentage of plasma cells among the B cells is significantly increased. The percentage of CD8+ T cells is decreased in acute KD, notably effector memory CD8+ T cells compared with healthy controls. Oligoclonal expansions of both B cell receptors and T cell receptors are observed after therapy. We identify biological processes potentially underlying the changes of each cell type. The single-cell landscape of both innate and adaptive immune responses provides insights into pathogenesis and therapy of KD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Group 2 innate lymphoid cells can engulf and destroy bacteria

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Group 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) are now known to play prominent roles in many inflammatory responses involving the production of Th2-type cytokines, which contribute to parasitic infections, tissue repair, and metabolic homeostasis [1]. More recently, it has emerged that ILC2s may act as antigen-presenting cells, although corresponding evidence of phagocytic activity of these cells is currently scarce [2, 3]. Herein, we investigated whether ILC2s can phagocytose bacteria, through in vitro experiments.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy