NAACP Calling On CMS To Do More To Help Kids During Pandemic

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg chapter of the NAACP is calling on CMS to do more to protect students from COVID-19. The civil rights organization is also asking CMS to help them deal with the other impacts of the pandemic. The group spoke this morning outside Harding High School. One thing they are demanding is a program to address the mental and emotional issues caused by the pandemic and lockdowns. The NAACP expressed concerns over how bringing students and staff back to large in-person groups after spending so much time apart. They also want behavioral issues that could be contributed to COVID-19 addressed.