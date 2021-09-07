CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Microsoft to Pour $20B into Cybersecurity Protocol as Ransomware Attacks Tick Up

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46WgI0_0botlLxN00

The rate of ransomware and cyberattacks against American companies has surged more than 288 percent in the first half of 2021. Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, joined Cheddar to discuss ongoing cybersecurity issues he addressed in his book, "Tools and Weapons: The Promise And the Peril of the Digital Age." He noted that as technology gets more advanced, it is imperative that businesses invest in adequate cybersecurity. The rising threat has highlighted the need to "share information with people in government, the need to foster information sharing across the economy, the need to actually skill a generation of people,” he said. “We have a real shortage in the cybersecurity workforce today. We all need to come together to address it.”

Comments / 0

Related
cheddar.com

Broadway Returns With Several Shows Reopening

After 18 months in the dark, several Broadway shows are returning to the stage with fully vaccinated and masked audiences. The Lion King, Hamilton, and Wicked are among the shows raising the curtain once again, marking a big milestone for the theatre community. Matt Farnsworth, a voice teacher with students on Broadway, discusses how emotional this moment is for performers and how important the return of performing arts is for New York City and the country as a whole.
THEATER & DANCE
cheddar.com

What to Expect from Apple's 'California Streaming' Today

Apple is presenting its latest lineup of products today. The tech giant is expected to reveal new iPhones, new watch models, and new Airpods at today's "California Streaming" event. Paul Meeks, portfolio manager at Independent Solutions Wealth Management, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss more about Apple's new product launch and market outlook.
CALIFORNIA STATE
securityboulevard.com

Aligning Cloud Security to the Cybersecurity Exec Order

It’s encouraging to see alignment between the Biden administration and industry around the critical nature of cybersecurity and see pragmatic steps forward. The White House’s issuance of an executive order (EO) on improving the nation’s cybersecurity and last month’s follow-up meeting with industry leaders are encouraging milestones. As technology touches...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ransomware#Pour 20b#Cybersecurity Protocol#American
latesthackingnews.com

How Purple Teaming Prepares Organizations for Ransomware Attacks

The second quarter of 2021 saw record-high volumes of global ransomware attacks. Ransomware volume reached 188.9 million in quarter two, an increase of more than 60 percent compared to the first quarter figure of 115.8 million. Also, a 151 percent year-on-year rise has been recorded for the combined number of attacks during the first half of the year. With these numbers alone (not counting the attacks during the second half), 2021 already shapes up to be the worst year for ransomware attacks.
TECHNOLOGY
ExecutiveBiz

Brad Smith: Microsoft Aims to Help Agencies Catch Up on Security Protection

Microsoft plans to invest $20 billion in cybersecurity in the next five years and Brad Smith, the technology company’s president, said a part of that investment will be used to help federal, local and state government agencies and other enterprise customers implement the security technologies they already purchased but have not started using, CNBC reported Wednesday.
TECHNOLOGY
threatpost.com

Honing Cybersecurity Strategy When Everyone’s a Target for Ransomware

Aamir Lakhani, researcher at FortiGuard Labs, explains why organizations must extend cyber-awareness training across the entire enterprise, from Luddites to the C-suite. These days, ransomware is seemingly ubiquitous. No longer just a discussion topic for cybersecurity professionals and researchers, these days it seems like rarely a week goes by when it’s not in the mainstream media.
SOFTWARE
Network World

Gartner: IT skills shortage hobbles cloud, edge, automation growth

Gartner says the current paucity of skilled IT worker is foiling the adoption of cloud, edge computing, and automation technologies. In its "2021-2023 Emerging Technology Roadmap" based on surveying 437 global firms, Gartner found that IT executives see the talent shortage as the most significant barrier to deploying emerging technologies, including compute infrastructure and platform services, network security, digital workplace, IT automation, and storage.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
CSO

8 pitfalls that undermine security program success

Some of the biggest breaches have come down to small mistakes. Hackers used a compromised password to access the company network via a virtual private network in the May 2021 Colonial Pipeline attack. A widely known vulnerability that hadn’t yet been patched was the entry point for the 2017 Equifax attack. And a bitcoin scam on Twitter started with spear phishing attacks on Twitter employees.
TECHNOLOGY
itprotoday.com

Antitrust Bills Risk National Security, Tech-Funded Study Says

(Bloomberg) -- Bipartisan antitrust legislation aimed at Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google could hurt U.S. competitiveness and give foreign adversaries access to sensitive information, according to a new report from a tech industry group. The white paper from the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which...
TECHNOLOGY
Savannah Morning News

Counterpoint: Private sector and consumers can fight robocalls

Ryan Nabil is a research fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute in Washington and Fox International Fellow at the Institut d’Études Politiques (Sciences Po) in Paris. He wrote this for InsideSources.com. “We have been trying to reach you regarding your car’s extended warranty.” In an age of great political partisanship,...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
aba.com

Ransomware Attacks Ramp Up

In March 2021, CNA Financial Corp.—one of the nation’s largest insurance companies—paid $40 million in the wake of a ransomware attack that crippled its network, according to a Bloomberg report. A few months later, cybercriminals targeted the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies fuel to much of the East Coast, with a ransomware attack that led to Colonial paying out almost $5 million.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

The Cybersecurity 202: Ransomware threats barrel back after a slow Labor Day

Ransomware may take a holiday, but it doesn’t last long. The Labor Day weekend concluded without any cyber catastrophes. But once the long weekend’s festivities were over, cybercriminals hit with a one-two punch:. The REvil ransomware gang, which launched two of the most devastating attacks this year before disappearing in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wsiu.org

Nicole Perlroth: Ransomware attacks and zero-day hacks

Nicole Perlroth, New York Times cybersecurity reporter and author of "This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends," talks about ransomware attacks and what she calls the global cyber weapons arms race, mainly based on zero-day exploits. What's a zero-day exploit? Perlorth explains that, too. Hosted by John Shaw. Produced and edited by Alee Quick. This podcast is produced through a partnership between Paul Simon Public Policy Institute and WSIU Public Radio. For more, visit paulsimoninstitute.org/podcasts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

FBI warns of ransomware attacks as Labor Day approaches

As Americans gear up for a long weekend, law enforcement officials are warning that hackers could be standing by to take advantage of their absence. The FBI has issued an alert warning that the most successful ransomware hackers tend to strike during holidays and weekends, when offices are normally closed. While there’s no specific additional threat for the upcoming three-day weekend, officials did say businesses would be wise to be on guard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bleepingcomputer.com

Translated Conti ransomware playbook gives insight into attacks

Almost a month after a disgruntled Conti affiliate leaked the gang’s attack playbook, security researchers shared a translated variant that clarifies any misinterpretation caused by automated translation. Apart from providing information about the gang’s attack methods and the thoroughness of the instructions, which allow for less-skilled actors to become Conti...
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

104
Followers
210
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy