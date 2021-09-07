Venice, CA. The Venice Car Show Fundraiser for the Venice Mexican American Traquero Monument will take place at Oakwood Park (767 California Ave) in Venice on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Car entrance fee is $25.00 and the gates will open at 8 a.m. They will also be celebrating Mexican Independence Day since Venice’s Annual “El Grito” Mexican Independence Day Celebration takes place during this week. This is a free family-friendly community event that has been sponsored by Council Member Mike Bonin. All proceeds will go towards the Venice Mexican American Traquero Monument.