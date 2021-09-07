CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Better to search with regular expressions on the Mac: If Cmd + F is not enough

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetter to search with regular expressions on the Mac: If Cmd + F is not enough. All programs have a suitable function for searching for words in texts. Sometimes you don’t want to find a word somewhere, but just look for it before or after a certain other. Or you want to find passive constructions like “will”, “became”, “became” in all forms. You could type them all into a search field, but that is tedious.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
howtogeek.com

Microsoft Backs Down: Windows 11 Will Run on Any PC

One of the most significant sticking points with Windows 11 is the strict system requirements. However, Microsoft has just announced that any PC can install the Windows 11 ISO, opening up the new OS to just about anyone who wants to install it. Windows 11 Running on Older PCs. Microsoft...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

how to search contents of virtual machine (windows) from my mac

Is there a way I can find word docs on my virtual machine running windows from my mac?. Your Mac does not have direct access to the file system on your Windows VM. If you use a cloud service such as OneDrive or iCloud, use Fusion’s shared folder function, or use Windows or Mac network file sharing features you can store your documents there and access them on both host and guest.
SOFTWARE
techviral.net

How to Clean your Windows PC using CMD (Command Prompt)

If you are using the latest version of Windows, you might know that the operating system fills up the storage very quickly. This is because we install lots of programs on our computer. Keeping your computer free from clutter is one of the ways to improve performance and stability. By...
SOFTWARE
marketresearchtelecast.com

Web development with WebXR: Bring VR and Augmented Reality into the browser

Web development with WebXR: Bring VR and Augmented Reality into the browser. Users should actually experience a website, feel emotions and identify with the content. So much for the idea behind user experience. Usually, users consume web content via traditional end devices such as notebooks, desktops, tablets or smartphones. Due...
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
towardsdatascience.com

Generating Geocodes Using Google Maps API

Getting Geocode of an Address Quickly Using Python. Geocoding is the process of translating text addresses into geographic latitude and longitude coordinates which in turn make it easy to manipulate and analyze massive amounts of geospatial data. For a data scientist, knowing the geocode makes it easy to plot it...
SOFTWARE
marketresearchtelecast.com

Cloud Windows: How Windows 365 can be operated from the user’s point of view

At first glance, Windows 365 is an interesting product: a virtual machine running Windows 10 (and soon also 11) that is available on every PC, tablet and smartphone with a web browser. But the question arises as to how smoothly and comfortably something like this can be operated, because that definitely has an impact on whether Windows 365 can replace classic installations on notebooks for home and mobile office.
SOFTWARE
marketresearchtelecast.com

Programming language: Java 17 extends pattern matching and seals classes

Java 17 was the first release with long-term support (LTS) since Java 11 in 2018. It contains the new language features from Java 12 to 16, which have been developed since then, as well as other innovations from Java Enhancement Proposals (JEPs) for JDK 17. In addition, the team is coming up with a new website and a proposed shorter release cycle.
SOFTWARE
Mac Observer

How to Use Regular Expressions, or Regex, in Shortcuts

Regular expressions, or regex for short, are certain characters used as search functions. They are powerful, confusing tools. Justin Meredith wrote a guide on how to get started. In case you don’t know, a piece of text within another piece of text is called a “string” in programming. For instance,...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmd#Photography#Mac I 4 2021#Php#Xcode#Bbedit#Ios Ipados#Mit Technology Review
marketresearchtelecast.com

Web framework: Javalin 4.0 brings support for JDK 16 and Kotlin 1.5

The open source web framework Javalin is available in version 4.0. More than two years have passed since the previous main version Javalin 3.0, and thus a lot has happened in the framework for Java and Kotlin – among other things, all Javalin modules with the language versions Java 16 and Kotlin 1.5 can now be used.
COMPUTERS
techgig.com

Google issues update warning for 2 billion Chrome users; here's how to upgrade

Google has recently revealed that seven ‘high’ rated security threats have been discovered in Chrome. These vulnerabilities impact. across all major operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux. Considering the severity of the threat, Google has issued its fourth urgent upgrade warning in 2 months. In this warning, Google states...
INTERNET
linuxtoday.com

The 15 Most Important firewall-cmd Commands in Linux

In computing, a good firewall system can prevent any unauthorized access to the network security systems. Businesses and organizations invest a good amount of money in their cybersecurity infrastructure, depending on how crucial their business is. In this article, we will see the fundamentals of a new firewall service introduced...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Hyperparameter Optimization with Grid.ai and No Code Change

This post shows how to easily convert a notebook to a standard Python package and include a simple command-line…. With our CLI configured, we can now pass different hyperparameters such as learning rate or model architecture to our model without needing to change any code… but how do we identify which combinations of these parameter values result in the best performing model?
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Python
marketresearchtelecast.com

Build your own server yourself: start-up help for operation and equipment

Build your own server yourself: start-up help for operation and equipment. Even Internet connections for private individuals are often fast enough to put their own server behind the router and thus not only supply the local network, but also offer useful services for smartphones and notebooks on the go. So you don’t have to give your data outside of your home and you don’t have to do without cloud-like services such as calendar, file synchronization, etc.
COMPUTERS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Market overview: tools and platforms for low code and no code development

Market overview: tools and platforms for low code and no code development. Market overview: providers of low-code and no-code platforms. “The future of coding is called No Coding!” GitHub co-founder Chris Wanstrath of all people agreed in his last keynote in 2017 as CEO of the code platform to say goodbye to traditional programming. He is convinced that coding is no longer the real heart of development. Rather, building software will in future be less and less associated with typing program lines. Even creating software without any handwritten code was a realistic prospect for Wanstrath. In the usual US-American understatement, he expected great tools and new ways of building software.
COMPUTERS
marketresearchtelecast.com

WhatsApp: how to encrypt the backup copies of your chats in the cloud

The feature we just mentioned is now available in backups, it means that no one will know what is in that file even if you save it to Google Drive or iCloud. It is important to clarify that at the moment only beta users of WhatsApp can access this benefit, however, everything indicates that it will soon reach the stable version of the app on iOS and Android, as was published by Mark Zuckerberg himself through his official account of Facebook.
CELL PHONES
marketresearchtelecast.com

WhatsApp already tests the messages that automatically disappear from your chats

Although it is a function of which the intentions of WhatsApp had been discovered for a long time to include it within the messaging app, with the arrival of the latest beta of the application it is possible to see the screen that will allow us to configure the time we want that it takes time to delete our messages in WhatsApp chats.
CELL PHONES
wmleader.com

Amazon gives the Kindle’s interface a refresh

Amazon has announced that most recent Kindles will be getting a new simpler UI through a software update (via Ars Technica). The update mainly focuses on navigation, adding a bar to the bottom of the screen that lets you jump between the Home screen, the book you’re currently reading, and the Library screen. Some have had the update for a few weeks, but Amazon has announced that the update will be rolling out widely over the next few weeks.
ELECTRONICS
EETimes.com

Ubiquitous AI Will Rely on Conventional Memory

As AI hype recedes and new engineering challenges are confronted, memory requirements are coming into focus: Not every machine learning and inference task will require advanced memory technology. Instead, proven conventional memories can handle AI at the edge, and distributed AI could be exactly what 5G needs to really shine.
SOFTWARE
marketresearchtelecast.com

Watch out! This message that appears to be from Amazon steals your bank card

Currently there are many threats that circulate on the Internet, which makes many people less and less confident when buying something online, opening a link, document or entering certain personal data. Yet every day millions are victims of all kinds of scams. This time, Facua just alerted of a new scam that impersonate Amazon to steal the bank cards of their victims.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Next Web

Researchers lay the groundwork for an AI hive mind

Intel’s AI division is one of the unsung heroes of the modern machine-learning movement. It’s talented researchers have advanced the state of AI chips, neuromorphic computing, and deep learning. And now they’re turning their sights on the unholy grail of AI: the hive mind. Okay, that might be a tad...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy