Environment

FORECAST: Rain, possible storms on the way Wednesday

Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain and possible storms are on the way for Wednesday. Here's Tuesday's noon forecast.

www.wfsb.com

fortwaynesnbc.com

Rain and a possible storm this evening

FORT WAYNE,Ind.(Fort Wayne’s NBC) — A cold front is moving toward our region this evening. With hot and humid weather ahead of the front showers and a few thunderstorms are possible for a few hours this evening. The best chance of rain for the Fort Wayne metro is between 7 and 10 PM tonight. The showers and a few storms could contain heavy rain and strong gusty winds. Slightly cooler weather moves in tomorrow.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WLFI.com

September 14, 1:30 PM Weather Forecast Update

It was an unusually warm morning with lows over much of the area at 70-74. The typical cool spot, Cass County Airport, dropped to 66. As of 1:30 p.m., temperatures are 86-90 with dew points 66-70. Heat indices are running 89-96. Winds are southwest at 15-28 mph. There is a...
CASS COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAFF

Afternoon storms today with rain from Nicholas on Wednesday

Happy Tuesday! Get ready for an active week of rain and storms!. We are waking up to some areas of dense fog this morning where there isn’t as much cloud cover. However, overnight clouds did pick up which is keeping some areas clear. There will be a slightly better chance at storms this afternoon than what we saw on Monday, but overall, a majority of us will stay dry. Temperatures will likely be back into the mid to upper 80, but it will likely be the last day of the week with temperatures near average. Where we see rain and storms today we will likely see some heavy downpours and gusty winds. Rainfall could be between ¼ to ½ inch where the rain is heaviest. Storms will pick up overnight into Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas moves in.
ENVIRONMENT
wgno.com

Rain and flood threat in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday

Nicholas formed early Sunday morning and now has 65 mile per hour winds, still classified as a tropical storm. The system’s center has reformed multiple times over these past 24 hours. This is going to continue slowly moving north through western Gulf of Mexico waters before making landfall near Rockport,...
ENVIRONMENT
WOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Severe Weather Possible Wednesday

Overnight into Wednesday things will begin quiet and calm, but we'll be preparing for yet again another busy weather afternoon!. Weather Warn Day | A Cold Front will be pushing in from the west, and as it moves through, will spark thunderstorms across the state. The Storm Prediction Center continues to keep our area in a Slight Risk or a Level 2 out of 5. This means that scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible through the afternoon and evening as the front sweeps through the region.
ENVIRONMENT
WAFF

Afternoon storms today with rain from Nicholas on Wednesday

Superintendent Chad Holden decided the mandate extension was best for students and staff. It will last until October 1st. "He always helped out. He was good to my family. My young family. No matter how many times you do something, something will get ya. It was his time to go. He found God in the last few years. That is the most important thing I could say."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WVNT-TV

Rain and Storms Returns to the Forecast Wednesday

Tonight, clouds increase head of a cold front moving in for our Wednesday. High pressure will do its best to give us one more dry night. It’ll be muggy in any regard with patchy fog for the sheltered valleys. Lows tonight remain mild in the mid 60s. Wednesday the bulk...
ENVIRONMENT

