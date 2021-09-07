FORECAST: Rain, possible storms on the way Wednesday

Happy Tuesday! Get ready for an active week of rain and storms!. We are waking up to some areas of dense fog this morning where there isn’t as much cloud cover. However, overnight clouds did pick up which is keeping some areas clear. There will be a slightly better chance at storms this afternoon than what we saw on Monday, but overall, a majority of us will stay dry. Temperatures will likely be back into the mid to upper 80, but it will likely be the last day of the week with temperatures near average. Where we see rain and storms today we will likely see some heavy downpours and gusty winds. Rainfall could be between ¼ to ½ inch where the rain is heaviest. Storms will pick up overnight into Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas moves in.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO