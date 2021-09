Johnson Field in West Frankfort turned into a crime scene Friday night after the Carmi White County Bulldogs robbed the Redbirds and ran away with a 46-13 statement win. Just like the week prior, it appeared early the Bulldogs might be in trouble after West Frankfort took a pick six to the endzone on the Dogs first possession. It proved to be no hill for CWC’s highsteppers however as the Bulldogs backfield ran roughshod in historic fashion the remainder of the game. By the end of the first quarter, Carmi White County had matched their entire point total from last week leading 16-6. The visitors then added a pair of touchdowns in the 2nd and 3rd quarter and dominated both sides of the ball the remaining 36 minutes.

WEST FRANKFORT, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO