Star Wars Collects 10 Surprising Cameos From The Saga In One Video

Star Wars has revealed that the director Peyton Reed used another major Jedi character as a substitute to mask the fact that Mark Hamill was making a return as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian season 2 finale. New concept art from The Mandalorian season 2 reveals that Reed used Jedi Master and High Council member Plo Koon in the concept art for The Mandalorian finale, in order to throw any and everyone off the scent of the milestone cameo crossover that Reed and the makers of The Mandalorian ultimately delivered. Of course, the knowledge that Plo Koon was in The Mandalorian (even as a false flag) has some Star Wars fans in their feelings.

