The Work and Pensions Secretary has admitted not being aware of a Government report warning that the rise in National Insurance could increase the likelihood of family breakdown.Therese Coffey said she “absolutely” backs the rise of 1.25 percentage points to tackle the NHS backlog and reform social care before acknowledging she had not seen the warning from HM Revenue and Customs.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Government of “hammering” working people and suggested that other forms of taxation could be used to raise funds for social care reform.Official analysis prepared for the Government and released after MPs had approved...

