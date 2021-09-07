CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Total Office Solutions signs long-term lease in Irving

By FWBP Staff
fortworthbusiness.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTranswestern Real Estate Services announces Total Office Solution, LLP., a leading commercial moving and office furniture sales firm, has signed a long-term 329,358-square-foot lease for its headquarters at Stadium Logistics Center at 2201 Chemsearch Blvd. in Irving. The company, which will be the sole occupant of Stadium Logistics Center, will consolidate its multiple locations across Dallas-Fort Worth. Transwestern’s Robert Deptula and Collin Rock provided Tenant Advisory Services on behalf of Total Office Solutions.

