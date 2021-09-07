9 Upcoming Shows We Can’t Wait to See at Orlando Shakes

This Arts Season, Return Home to Orlando Shakes for the Best in Live Theater and Entertainment!

SPONSORED — Looking for the finest on-stage entertainment in Central Florida? After more than a full year away, live entertainment is back at Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF! Don’t miss the upcoming season of riveting stories of courage, perseverance, magic, and love – worthy of a triumphant homecoming, and all at one of Orlando’s top date-night destinations.

33rd Signature Series Season Lineup

Every Brilliant Thing – September 22 – October 16, 2021

To kick-off the season, Every Brilliant Thing explores how life’s exhilarating highs can lift us up from our devastating lows in a humorous and heartwarming one-man show told in collaboration with the audience.

Intimate Apparel – October 27 – November 20, 2021

Next up, Intimate Apparel follows an African American heroine’s journey of self discovery and the will to survive in New York City during the turn of the twentieth century.

A Christmas Carol – December 1 – 24, 2021

For the holidays, a magical new adaptation of A Christmas Carol will bring the family together and melt the heart of even the most miserly Scrooge.

Photo by Tony Firriolo features Preston Ellis, Samantha Potak, Brett D. Waldon, Cameron Francis, Brandy Bell, Lauren Culver, and Kristin Shirilla in Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.

Sweet Water Taste – January 5 – 22, 2022

The new year brings a PlayFest alum to the stage: Sweet Water Taste is an irreverent comedy addressing the racial divide in the 21st century.

The Fantasticks – February 2 – 26, 2022

Audiences are next invited to step into the romantic and whimsical world of music, moonlight, and magic with The Fantasticks, featuring Broadway legend Davis Gaines.

Much Ado About Nothing – March 9 – April 2, 2022

The season continues with Shakespeare’s rivals-to-lovers romcom, Much Ado About Nothing.

Bare Bard: Henry IV, Part 2 – April 13 – 24, 2022

Closing Orlando Shakes’ Homecoming Season, the Fire and Reign series returns with the Bare Bard: Henry IV, Part 2.

Orlando Shakes 33rd Season Special Events

In addition to the above, Orlando Shakes will be offering several special events throughout the season that are sure to delight and excite!

Playfest 2021

Want to watch — and be part of — the creation of a new show? Playfest 2021 offers you the rare opportunity to participate in the development of new plays. Converse with playwrights, directors and actors while absorbing groundbreaking new works.

New Cabaret Series in the Darden Courtyard

And there’s still so much more — including a new Cabaret Series on the tented stage in the Darden Courtyard! For three weekends this season, join Orlando Shakes for evenings outside at cafe tables for two, savoring hand-crafted cocktails while enjoying extraordinary live performances featuring your favorite hits and standards.

Planned entertainment includes:

Holiday Cabaret with Tymisha Harris

Frank Sinatra tribute with Michael Andrew

The Jeff Rupert Jazz Quartet

Photo by Tony Firriolo features Tymisha Harris in Josephine.

So, join Orlando Shakes for its “Homecoming Season” that features classic, contemporary, and brand-new shows at the beautiful John & Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center, conveniently located in Loch Haven Cultural Park – just minutes from the heart of Orlando’s Mills 50 and Ivanhoe Village Mainstreet entertainment districts.

Order tickets now to lock in the best seats for the shows you want! Visit OrlandoShakes.org to learn more about the annual seven-show Signature Series, PlayFest, the new Cabaret series, immersive educational programming that serves Central Florida schools and the local community at large, and so much more.

*Presented by Orlando Shakes, article written by Michael Laderman

DISCLOSURE

We were compensated to write this post…

and

We are committed to providing you with valuable content that informs and inspires you…

and

We are clear that all of our content, including our sponsored content, gives value to our readers.

Our commitment as a for-profit website is to marry total transparency with superior, locally-created content. If you ever feel we fall short in that commitment, please let us know.

Feature Photo by Tony Firriolo features Paul Bernardo, Jim Sorenson, Sebastian Cranford, and Steven Patterson in A Christmas Carol.