Jake Lazovick has been wearing different hats for a few years now, but be it through his indie-rock group Foozle, his alt-pop, Jonathan Richman-inspired music as Sitcom, or as a member of the video production group Powered By Wind, he always manages to express his quirky aesthetic sensibility that lies somewhere between ‘90s cartoon dad and coked-out ‘80s pop star. Following the single and self-directed video for “Gutter,” Sitcom has today (Sept. 2) announced his new album Smoothie, out Nov. 5 on Terrible Records. Born from a desire to quit over-analyzing his work after the release of his debut album Be The One You Love, Sitcom worked to find self-acceptance in the ragged-pop edges of Smoothie.

