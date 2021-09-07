Longtime Racehorse Owner Proposes $25 Million Equine Center for Sturbridge, MA
Longtime racehorse owner, Armand Janjigian, proposed the development of an equine center for horse racing and sports betting in Sturbridge, MA. According to The Telegram & Gazette, the Sturbridge Agricultural and Equestrian Center would include a dirt track and turf track on 223 acres, as well as restaurants, a community center, athletic fields, walking and education trails, and a conference space. The center would also host in-person and online sports betting, festivals, and musical performances.hot969boston.com
