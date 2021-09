Dear A&E, this is ridiculous but… I’m jealous of my new partner’s dog. The dog – let’s call her Susie – goes everywhere with him, and dictates where we holiday, when we eat, even when we wake up. We can’t sit on the sofa together; Susie squashes in the middle. If I’m affectionate towards him, Susie growls. I’m paranoid that she dislikes me, and my partner treats her like a child. Writing this sounds bonkers and saying it to my partner would sound even worse. But red setters have a lifespan of 12 to 15 years, so I’ve got another decade of this. How do I get over it? — Dog-Tired Cat Lover.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO