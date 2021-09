It was pretty much a year ago to the day when we first heard from Merge Games and Maple Powered Games in regards their farming action RPG with a twist. But since that time Monster Harvest has had its release delayed more times then you could imagine, pushed back time and time again as the development team honed the experience. But surely that means that the release today of Monster Harvest on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC should mean that it’s as good as it’s ever going to get?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO