Erin Napier is a woman of many trades, and now she can add children's book author to her already impressive resume. The Home Town star teamed up with her friend and illustrator, Adam Trest, to create her first children's book inspired by what she knows best: a beautiful place to call home. The new book titled The Lantern House is set to be released in stores everywhere by May 2022, but is currently available for preorder on Amazon.

