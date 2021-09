The narrative wrote itself. Then-Vice President Mike Pence, who had loyally and often obsequiously stuck by President Donald Trump through thick and thin, suddenly bucked him when his presidency was on the line. Trump wanted Pence to help overturn the results of the electoral college on Jan. 6, but Pence refused — even as rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol called for his hanging — all while professing to do so out of principle and loyalty to the Constitution.

