Governor proclaims September 5-11 as Suicide Prevention Week
Governor Parson has proclaimed September 5 – September 11, 2021, as Suicide Prevention Week in Missouri. (See attachment.) The Department of Mental Health (DMH) in partnership with the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DOLIR), other state agencies, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are committed to sharing resources, helping those in need, and promoting suicide prevention awareness.www.threeriverspublishing.com
