Governor proclaims September 5-11 as Suicide Prevention Week

IDAHO — National Suicide Prevention Week is coming up in the United States, encouraging everyone to help raise awareness on an often taboo topic. From September 5 to September 11, the week-long campaign aims to help inform people about suicide prevention and warning signs of suicide. This year's campaign comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on mental health across the board, including for youth in the US.

IDAHO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO