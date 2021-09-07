Vichy Fire Department plans Eighth Annual Leroy Tipton Memorial Tractor Cruise on September 12
The Vichy Fire Dept. will host the Eighth Annual Leroy Tipton Memorial Tractor Cruise on September 12, 2021, at the Vichy Community Park. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with a mandatory safety meeting at 9 a.m. The ride will start at 9:30 a.m.sharp. Cost of the ride is $15 and includes lunch at the Vichy Firehouse and memorial button, honoring the memory of Will Schindler. The button is sponsored by Glenn and Pat Dressendofer. All proceeds benefit the Vichy Volunteer Fire Department.
