Pokémon trainers are about to get an upgrade as The Wand Company reveals their newest replica. This time the iconic Ultra Ball is coming to life with an engineered metal shell and added LEDs for extra effect. The Ultra Poké Ball will also feature a proximity sensor that will turn on the light in the center of the ball when touched. Trainers will be able to showcase the ball with green, white, and red LEDs to showcase a variety of catching sales from the series. The Wand Company's Pokémon Electronic Ultra Poké Ball Replica is priced at $99.99 and is set to release in September 2021. Pre-orders for this collectible are already live, and dedicated trainers can find them located for pre-order right here. Be sure to add the original red and white Poké Ball replica, which is already out and released by The Wand Company.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO